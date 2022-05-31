South Indian Bank wins 3 prestigious awards in a row

Mumbai: The Kerala-headquartered South Indian Bank recently bagged three prestigious awards in Mumbai.

· Finnoviti Awards 2022 from Banking Frontiers

· Business leader of the year award, 2022 from CMO Asia

· Most admirable BFSI professional Award from World BFSI Congress to Mr. Anto George T. (SGM – HR and Admin, South Indian Bank)

Finnoviti Award that recognizes in-house Technology Innovation Quotient, honored South Indian Bank amongst 134 other innovators across BFSI sector, yet again, for the second time in a row. The award appreciates the learnings of organisations’ past experiences and the strategic steps taken to reinvent and innovate their products, processes, technologies, experiences and people to this new culture of the gig economy and empower their people to work from anywhere efficiently. The award not just focuses on identifying innovations, but also weighs their considerable contributions made to customers, society and the industry.

The “Business leader of the year award, 2022” celebrated South Indian Bank’s initiatives on employee engagement and enhancement. The bank received the prestigious recognition in the category of ‘Workplace and People Development’ by CMO Asia.

South Indian Bank’s SGM – HR and Admin, Mr. Anto George T.’s distinct presence in the BFSI sector was instrumental in the World BFSI Congress bestowing him with the ‘Most admirable BFSI professional Award’.