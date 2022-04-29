South superstar Suman Talwar visited MPTB office

South superstar Suman Talwar said there are immense opportunities for shooting in the beautiful state of MP

– Deputy Director Mr. Yuvraj Padole informed about the film policy and other facilities provided by the MP government to promote Film Tourism in state.

New Delhi, April 29, 2022. The superstar of the South Film Industry, Mr. Suman Talwar, during his visit to Bhopal, reached the office of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board on Friday. Accompanied by Director Mr. Nitin Chokse, Actress Preeti Chokse, Mr. Suman met Mr. Yuvraj Padole, Deputy Director, Film Tourism Department, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board and discussed the possibilities of film shooting in the state. Shri Yuvraj Padole shared the brief note on ‘Madhya Pradesh Film Tourism Policy-2020’.

He encouraged actor Suman to make Madhya Pradesh a major attraction for film shooting and also to encourage private investment, skill development, and employment generation through film shooting in the state. He informed the guests about financial grants for the shooting of serial/show/web series/show/documentary, and special financial incentives for international filmmakers and South Indian filmmakers. He said a specially dedicated film facilitation cell for film policy implementation and filming permission through a single-window system was also created to make the whole ecosystem transparent. Shri Suman has worked in about 600 films. Acting as the lead villain in Rajinikanth’s “Shivaji the Boss” (2007), Akshay Kumar’s “Gabbar Is Back” (2015) has made his mark across the country. He said during the discussion, “Madhya Pradesh has very good locations for Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam film industries. It has all the elements like beautiful rivers, lush green forests, valleys, and heritage buildings to attract film producers and directors.

He assured the MPTB officials about sharing information about beautiful locations of MP, film policy, subsidies, and other support and facilities from the government to the producers/directors of the South film industry. There is a very good scope for shooting here. This will not only boost Film shooting in the state but will also increase tourism opportunities, and local employment also. After a time, the state will have its own artists and technicians.”

More than 200 films have been shot

Recently, actor Akshay Kumar has shot for the film ‘Selfie’ in Bhopal. Actor Siddharth Malhotra shot for the film ‘Yoddha’ at Kolar Dam and Airport in Bhopal. More than 200 projects including feature films, TV serials/series, TVCs and reality shows have been shot in Madhya Pradesh so far. The major cities of Madhya Pradesh- Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur have good air connectivity. After the implementation of the Madhya Pradesh Film Tourism Policy-2020, the government is promoting film tourism in a big way by providing subsidies and all permissions and clearances through single window online system. The objective of this policy is to make Madhya Pradesh a major film production center and generate many employment opportunities in the state.