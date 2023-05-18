Southern Travels launches Durga Puja holiday packages to avoid last-minute rush

New Delhi, 18 May 2023: Southern Travels, one of India’s leading travel agencies, has announced the launch of its special holiday packages for Durga Puja, the much-awaited festival of the Bengali community. Now, with its new holiday packages across the globe, the company eyes further bolster its presence in the region and provide the globetrotters with the most refreshing yet affordable travel experience. The Durga Puja holiday packages include a range of options for travelers to choose from, including accommodation, transport, and sightseeing tours. The packages cater to travelers of all budgets, with options ranging from budget-friendly to luxurious.

“The new holiday packages by Southern Travels are majorly designed to attract families, couples and friends, who seek a relaxing vacation and a comforting trip to exotic locations. Our utmost commitment towards customer satisfaction and exceptional service will be reflected in our offerings at our Kolkata branches. With this, we look forward to serve more travel enthusiasts from Bengal – one of the largest travelling communities.” said Managing Director of Southern Travels, Alapati Krishna Mohan.

The Durga Puja packages feature thrilling activities such as wild safari, game drives, and camping in South Africa and Kenya, as well as water sports in Australia. These packages include meals that mostly consist of Indian cuisine at the destinations. The prices for the fixed packages are competitive, and Southern Travels also provides the option to customize packages to the same destinations, which may incur different costs.

Moreover, to make holiday packages more affordable, Southern Travels is offering a discount of up to ₹15,000 until May 31, 2023.

Southern Travels has been enhancing the travel experience of people from South India and now the brand is further expanding its wings to various other part of the country. Southern Travels has also been a popular choice for domestic tourism, with destinations including Chardham, Varanasi, Vaishno Devi, Goa, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Darjeeling and Kashmir. The organization has also been catering to the international travel needs of people from across the country, with exotic destinations including Europe, Australia, Africa, Dubai, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, and Maldives.

Recently, the Southern Group Companies also inaugurated the hotel “Southern Grand Kashi”, only accommodation facility situated inside the most prestigious “Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor”, Varanasi. The corridor was recently inaugurated by the Prime Minister.