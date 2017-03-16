S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods – FMGC index opened at 8917.12 points and scaled up to 8991.32 points and low of 8914.12 points. The BSE Sensex ended in a red note on Wednesday (Mar 15). The Sensex lost 44.52 (0.15%) points and settled at 29,398.11 points. The trading was almost flat at the end of the day. The S&P BSE Sensex 50 also shed 7.41 points and ended at 9371.35 points (-0.08%).

While other S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 closed at 30537.15 points gaining 364.28 points (+1.21%). S&P BSE 100 rose by 0.10 percent or 9.82 points finished at 9375.43 points. S&P BSE MidCap was at 13700.59 points gaining 143.39 points or +1.06 percent.

Top five gainers were Idea Cellular Ltd (IDEA)+9.56), Repco Home Finance Ltd. (REPCOHOME) +9.32, Va Tech Wabag Ltd (WABAG) +7.81, Mrf Ltd (MRF) +7.31, and Irb Infrastructure Developers Ltd.(IRB) +6.16.

Top five losers were Pvr Ltd. (PVR) -3.50%, Bajaj Electricals Ltd. (BAJAJELEC) -2.89%, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited (JUBILANT) -2.60%, Polaris Consulting & Services Limited (POLARIS) -2.47% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) -2.42%.

BSE Sensex Sector Wise Performance

The three sectors lost heavily on March 15 were S&P BSE Information Technology (-191.91 points), S&P BSE OIL & GAS (-4.28 points) and S&P BSE TECK (-70.26)

Other sectors those witnessed a growth were points wise: S&P BSE AUTO (156.38), S&P BSE BANKEX (68.2), S&P BSE CONSUMER DURABLES (63.95), S&P BSE METAL(50.33), S&P BSE Healthcare (32.9), S&P BSE Finance (25.13), S&P BSE CAPITAL GOODS (22.96), S&P BSE Telecom (22.87), S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services (21.59), S&P BSE Industrials (17.32), S&P BSE Basic Materials (16.63), S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods (16.07), S&P BSE Energy (12.27), S&P BSE REALTY (10.86), S&P BSE POWER (3.36) and S&P BSE Utilities (0.77).

S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods – FMGC

The FMCG sector index performed well on Wednesday, it opened at 8917.12 points and scaled up to 8991.32 points and low of 8914.12 points. It ended at 8949.95 points with a gain of 16.07 points or 0.18 percent.

Top contributors to this fmcg index were points wise: ITC (11.68), GDFRYPHLP(4.87), MARICO (3.98), UNITDSPR (3.06), EMAMILTD (2.98), GODREJCP (1.50), BRITANNIA (1.22), EVEREADY(1.14), GSKCONS (1.11) and TATAGLOBAL (1.07).

The stocks of the automobile sector were in high demand on the day as it the sector witnessed a growth of 156.38 points.