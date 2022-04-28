SP Jain Global Alumnus Atul Anand wins Topmost Storytellers Award by World HRD Congress

Mumbai, April 2022: Atul Anand, an alumnus of SP Jain’s top-ranked Global MBA program and president of the school’s India west Alumni Chapter, bagged the Topmost Storytellers Award by the World HRD Congress for his book, Experiencing Life as a YOGI and for his service to the well-being of society. Atul is currently pursuing a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) degree, focusing on Blockchain in supply chain management, from SP Jain Global.

A certified digital transformation leader and research scholar, Atul has over 16 years of rich industry experience in digital transition and transformation at leading organisations like Toll Technology, Syngenta, and ATOS. He is currently working at Toll Technology Centre, Pune as Program Manager – Leading Production Readiness Function and Critical IT Separation Initiative.

Expressing his delight at winning this spectacular award, Atul shared, “I am grateful to the World HRD Congress for recognising and felicitating my book. This book has been a labour of love and has come out of my efforts to be more self-aware. The central concept of the book, YOGI, stands for Youthful, Observant, Great, and Individual. I believe that the secret to our happiness and equanimity lies within ourselves. I want to thank the people who have supported me through this journey, including my peers at SP Jain School of Global Management.”

“We are extremely pleased and proud of Atul’s achievement. Atul has been one of our most influential student mentors. His wisdom and life experiences can be discerned through this book; it is a must-read! We wish him all the best for his future endeavours,” commented Dr K. Maddulety, Professor and Deputy Director of the Doctor of Business Administration at SP Jain.