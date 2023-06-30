Space Industry Mega Gathering at India Space Congress 2023: Igniting Innovation, Collaboration, and Socio-Economic Development

New Delhi: The SatCom Industry Association of India (SIA-India) brings the 2nd edition of India Space Congress 2023, its annual flagship event, to be held from July 10-12, 2023, at the Hotel Hyatt Regency in New Delhi.

“ISC 2023 ignites a visionary platform to envision a transformative future for space, prioritizing socio-economic development. It propels innovative solutions that advance the space industry, fostering economic growth and societal progress. As India signs the Artemis Accords, the world anticipates intensified collaboration and sustainable space exploration. India Space Congress 2023 marks the beginning of a new era in space exploration, policy formulation, technological advancements, space diplomacy, and international collaboration, all aimed at driving collaboration and socio-economic development.” – Dr. Subba Rao Pavuluri, President SIA-India & CMD Ananth Technologies Ltd

This anticipated event brings together distinguished luminaries from government, industry, and academia to share insights and expertise. The Congress anticipates a massive turnout of over 700 delegates, consisting of industry leaders, policymakers, defence experts, top consultants, diplomats and visionaries. This transformative event will feature more than 50+ sessions encompassing multiple tracks and themes, creating an immersive environment for knowledge exchange, breakthrough collaborations, and groundbreaking advancements.

“We are honored to have a distinguished lineup of VIP speakers who will enlighten the conference with their expertise and insights. These esteemed individuals include Hon. Hari Babu Kambhampati, Governor of Mizoram; Dr. S. Somanath, Secretary of the Department of Space and Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO); Dr. Vijay Kumar Saraswat, Hon’ble Member of NITI Aayog; Shri Dharmendra IAS, Chief Secretary of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh; Shri K. Rajaraman, Chairman of the Digital Communications Commission (DCC) and Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communication; Mr Thomas Bleeker, Head Aerospace , Nertherlan, Mr. Hazem Moakkit, Vice President of Spectrum Strategy at Intelsat; Dr. Mike Short, Chief Scientific Adviser at the UK Department for International Trade; and Mr. George Weinman, Senior Director of Blue Origin’s Space Systems Development. Their presence will undoubtedly enrich the conference and inspire all attendees.” Mr. Anil Prakash, Director General, SIA-India

The resounding support for ISC 2023 has been overwhelming, with numerous esteemed government departments, ministries, associations, and institutions endorsing the event. Notable supporters include The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), NITI Aayog, the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, India Post’s Ministry of Communications & Technology, Australia India Chamber of Commerce (AICC), IIT Tirupati Navavishkar I-Hub Foundation (IITTNiF), and Lovely Professional University (LPU).

ISC is partnering with Invest India to provide space entrepreneurs and startups an unparalleled opportunity to pitch their visionary ideas directly to investors and forge invaluable connections within the industry. This initiative aims to empower and catalyze the growth of space startups, propelling India’s space sector to new heights of innovation and prosperity.

ISC also invites Indian authors to submit their original research papers, case studies, and thought-provoking articles focusing on leveraging space technology for socio-economic development. These contributions will shape India’s space sector strategy and fuel private sector participation, fostering a dynamic ecosystem of innovation and growth.

Don’t miss this unparalleled opportunity to be at the forefront of revolutionizing space technology.