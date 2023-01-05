Space Kidz India Launches Satellite with Support from Lumina Datamatics

5 January 2023: Lumina Datamatics has partnered with Space Kidz India to launch a satellite into outer space. Launched in 2012, Space Kidz India is an aerospace startup designing, developing, and manufacturing small satellites to provide economical and sustainable access to help educate teenagers in the fields of science, technology, art, and culture. Further, Space Kidz India is an organization creating “Young scientists” for the “Country” and spreading awareness among children for a “borderless world.”

In this specific satellite launch, a total of 750 teenage girls were selected across 75 rural schools across India. It’s an all-girls project which has a targeted launch date of January 16, 2023. Moreover, the program utilizes children from impoverished backgrounds, allowing them opportunities that will enable them to explore different skill sets and, perhaps, even target careers in Space.

Dr. Srimathy Kesan, Founder of Space Kidz India, said, “Creating a new young India – making space explorable and economical for the future generation.”

Ms. Anju Kanodia, Executive Director, Lumina Datamatics, said, “Lumina Datamatics is thrilled to be part of this project. Remarkably, teenage girls are involved in creating a satellite that will go into outer space. With Lumina Datamatics’ growing CSR involvement, it was an easy decision to support this cause.”

Mr. Sameer L. Kanodia, Managing Director & CEO, Lumina Datamatics, said, “This project is special in many ways. Lumina Datamatics is supportive of CSR involvement focused on the education of children. This satellite launch will help teach 750 teenage girls new skills and we look forward to supporting them after the launch.” To learn more about Lumina Datamatics’ services, visit https://www.luminadatamatics.com/