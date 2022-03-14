SPAG appoints Ritika Jauhari as President- Strategy & New Business

New Delhi, March 14, 2022: Healthcare communications and advocacy firm, SPAG today, announced the appointment of Ritika Jauhari as President, Strategy & New Business.

Ritika Jauhari had been associated with SPAG in its founding years and played an instrumental role in building the company at the forefront of healthcare communications, since the start of its journey 7 years back. As she joins back, in a new leadership role, Ritika will work closely with Aman Gupta, Founder, SPAG and focus on the firm’s overall growth and firming its positioning as a leading integrated healthcare communications and advocacy firm.

Ritika is a reputed professional in the industry and is seen as a thought leader in the field of public advocacy and healthcare communications. With her homecoming, her vast experience and expertise will help define SPAG’s growth path for the upcoming years.

Announcing the appointment, Aman Gupta said, “We are thrilled to have Ritika join SPAG in her new role. Ritika’s focus will be on accelerating overall business growth and solidifying the strategic roadmap for important clients. Ritika’s broad and in-depth understanding of the business will be critical in strengthening our position as the industry leader in integrated communications and advocacy across the healthcare continuum. Her addition to the leadership team will bring values of collaboration, bold ideation, and a can-do attitude to the table, energizing employees across geographies to build on our core vision of making our world a better place.” Speaking about her appointment, Ritika said, “I am honoured to start this new journey at SPAG. It is indeed a homecoming but with new vigour, bolder vision and aspirations for the sector and the brand. SPAG has been a leader in healthcare communications and in many ways defined and shaped integrated communications in the sector. As we navigate ourselves out of pandemic, we see a huge opportunity in front of us. The time is ripe to innovate and think creatively to shape purpose led integrated campaigns that deliver impact for our clients. “

With over 18 years of experience in the field of communications, she has led several strategic roles in advocating issues about public health and has spearheaded integrated and creative communication campaigns for reputed pharmaceutical, healthcare companies and public health initiatives. With her passion driving her vision forward, she has also won several awards in the field of healthcare communications and remains committed to help brands drive change that can improve lives.

Ritika has also extensively worked with clients such as WHO, GAVI Alliance, USAID, Gilead, Novartis, Sanofi Pasteur. Her expertise lies in brand and therapy life cycle management, content creation for specialized sectors and messaging workshops. Apart from this, she has also helped provide strategic counsel for communication campaigns in APAC, LATAM and MENA region.