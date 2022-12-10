Spark Minda inaugurates the 28thplant in India

Bangalore, December 2022: Minda Corporation Limited (referred to as “Minda Corp” or the “Company”; NSE: MINDACORP, BSE: 538962), the flagship company of Spark Minda inaugurated the state-of-the-art Wiring Harness plant in Chakan, Pune. The new Greenfield facility takes the count of plants across the country to 28.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Mr. Ashok Minda, Chairman, and Group CEO, said, “Spark Minda has come a long way since the establishment of the group in 1958. Customer centricity has always been at the heart of what we do as we collectively work towards pursuing excellence with the intent of providing the best to our customers. Our evolving technological know-how coupled with experience in the sector has helped us stay ahead of the curve by providing holistic solutions to befit them.”

“This new-age, state-of-the-art plant facility will lead the change. Focusing on zero-defect products, this plant will reset benchmarking on multiple manufacturing parameters, setting the bar higher,” he added.

The plant is a greenfield facility capable of generating 100% solar power which will further enrich Spark Minda’s focus on sustainability and ESG parameters.

Spread across 1.90 lakhs square feet, the factory is equipped with advanced machines backed by cutting-edge technology.

The other Wiring Harness plants are located in Pune, Pillaipakkam, Kakkalur, Mysore, Murbad, Greater NOIDA, Pithampur, Haridwar, and Vietnam.