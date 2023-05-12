Spark Minda Wipers, Safety and Quality Assured

2023 – Leading automotive components manufacturer, Spark Minda has announced the availability of conventional and aerodynamic premium soft wiper blades for four-wheeler SUVs, MUVs, Commercial Vehicles, and three-wheelers. As the monsoon season draws near, Spark Minda strives to provide its customers with the best choice to upgrade their wiper blades, ensuring clear visibility and a safe driving experience.

Spark Minda continues to be one of the leading players in the wiper category.

Spark Minda’s Aftermarket Division aspires to strengthen its footprint by providing excellent service to its valued customers. The organisation demonstrates a strong commitment to customer satisfaction and ensures that it delivers the best products and solutions to them.

“Our wiper blades have been meticulously designed to meet the demands of Indian weather requirements, ensuring superior performance and quality that we are confident our customers will find exceptional,” said Mr. Neeraj Sharan, CEO of, the Aftermarket Division.

Designed to provide clear and unobstructed visibility even during extreme weather conditions, Spark Minda wipers ensure utmost safety while driving.

Wipers ensure perfect vision through Wind Shield Glass by making things visible in their actual size, guaranteeing the safety of the driver. Spark Minda wiper blades are engineered to last, delivering exceptional performance and durability. The blades are easy to install, making them an ideal driving partner which promises efficiency and reliability.

The range is designed keeping in mind the needs and expectations of vehicle owners who demand high-quality, durable, and efficient wiper blades.

Customers can now easily purchase the best-in-class range at all authorized dealer outlets across India.