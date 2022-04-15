Sparkle Jewels, launches exquisite diamond collection that are high quality and budget-friendly

April 2022: Sparkle Jewels, a newly launched diamond jewellery brand, introduces a line of budget – friendly and high-quality- jewellery for everyone. This year, they have launched an exclusive collection, jewellery with a modern twist and you will find the ideal gift for your partner.From heart-shaped pendants to one-of-a-kind rings, you’ll find everything you need to express your love and, of course, the pleasure of wearing the best. Sparkle Jewel’s Diamond Jewellery is made from 100% certified Diamonds and Hallmark.

The brand creates designs that are traditionally inspired. The brand offers elegant jewellery with a hint of contemporary that will impress your loved ones. Their jewellery is durable and made specially for daily wear. The brand manufactures their own diamonds and are able to make affordable jewellery with incredible designs that are fashion forward. With their motto, ‘No one sells diamonds like us’ the brand pride themselves for the quality and affordability of their products. When you think of quality diamond jewellery, you think of their exorbitant rates. Sparkle Jewels is here to completely change that notion.

Their products range from diamond rings to pendants to necklaces and earrings. Their best sellers include rings – The Lover’s Charm Ring, an exclusive rose-gold piece studded with 100% certified diamonds. Another best seller is The Royalty Diamond Ring with encrusted Diamond in an elegant classic design. Sparkle also has fashion-forward box sets featuring studded pendants, bracelets and earrings. They pride on their designs which exude delicately manoeuvred charm and allure, at affordable rates.