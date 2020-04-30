Sparsh Ganga’s Arushi Nishank hands over 10,000 khadi masks for soldiers

New Delhi: Concerned about the safety of soldiers posted at borders, Sparsh Ganga’s national convenor, Aarushi Pokhriyal Nishank, sent reusable masks made of Khadi cloth for them. 10 thousand masks were handed over at the Armed Force Clinic in Delhi today, which will be given to the doctors and soldiers who are constantly protecting us.

Sparsh Ganga has been working in the country and the world since 2008, and more than 5.5 lakh people are connected all over the world. Various teams of Sparsh Ganga have made these washable and reusable face masks at home with Khadi clothes. Ms Nishank said, “We are all living in our homes are fighting this global epidemic and following the lock down, while our brave soldiers on the border on one hand are fighting enemies and on the other they are tackling with this deadly virus. It would be the duty of all of us that is, before Rakshabandhan we can protect our brave soldiers from this deadly virus. So the country-wide team of Sparsh Ganga decided to send their brothers a face shield. Raksha Bandhan is the most prominent festival of our country in which sisters ties a thread of defense on her brother’s wrist and brother always vows to protect her sister. Then it is also the duty of the sisters that they should protect the wrist which is always there to protect them.

This campaign has been done by Sparsh Ganga in collaboration with “AquaCraft”, an organization, as a sustainable initiative so that we will be able to help in monitoring and improving the environment along with enhancing the economy.