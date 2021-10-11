Spaze Group to invest Rs 2000 crore in next two years

Gurugram: Spaze Group, a prominent real estate developer in Gurugram, announced that it would invest around Rs 2,000 crore in coming up with SCO and low-rise residential floors in the coming two years. Talking about the plans, the company that recently celebrated 15 years in the realty business in August said it had planned major developments at Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), Golf Course Extension, and Dwarka Expressway.

In the last 12 months, the company has got OCs for 5 projects, Spaze Tristaar, Spaze Apotel(Sector 47), Spaze Boulevard (Sector 47), Spaze Corporate Park (Sector 69), and Privy AT 4 (Sector 84)

The company has delivered one crore sq ft till now and has catered to 50,000 customers. “We have executed world-class real estate projects since our inception in 2006. We have successfully built and executed 11 commercial and retail spaces, 1 IT Park, and 3 residential projects to date. We are excited to expand our portfolio with more corporate offices, buildings, shopping centers, residential spaces, SCO, and other commercial projects,” says Bharat Kumar, Director, Spaze Group.

Talking about the real estate market in Gurugram, Bharat Kumar, Director, Spaze Group, said, “After being concentrated near the city center, the market here is expanding. The new areas – SPR, Dwarka Expressway, and Golf Course Extension – offer numerous opportunities to the end-users and investors. The ease of connectivity plays a role in the development of these areas. After the pandemic, the demand has jumped to a new high as everyone has realized the importance of real estate assets.”

The company was founded in 2006 by Bobby Chawla and is synonymous with Sohna Road in Gurgaon. The company has also promised to keep the construction sustainable by keeping an eye on the environment.