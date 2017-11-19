Speakers, Entrepreneurs and Investors Selected for the 2017 Global Entrepreneurship Summit

The 8th edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) is being co-hosted by the United States and India in Hyderabad, November 28-30, 2017, for which 1,500 individuals including entrepreneurs have been selected to participate. This is the first time the Summit is being held in South Asia. Since 2010, the GES has traveled to Washington D.C., Istanbul, Dubai, Marrakech, Nairobi, Kuala Lumpur, Silicon Valley.

The Summit will be inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Advisor to the President of USA, Ivanka Trump will lead the U.S. contingent to the summit, which will highlight the theme of “Women First, Prosperity for All” and focus on supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth globally. The Summit will focus on four areas viz. Energy & Infrastructure; Digital Economy & Financial Technology; Health & Life Sciences and Media & Entertainment.

Approximately one-third of the selected entrepreneurs are from the United States, one third are from India, and one third are from other countries around the globe. These 1,500 participants include nearly 300 investors and ecosystem supporters who will catalyze investment and networking at the Summit. Here are a few key facts on this impressive, diverse group.

Women will represent 52.5 percent of entrepreneurs, investors and ecosystem supporters at GES 2017. This is the first time that women have been the majority of participants at a GES.

Women from 127 countries are participating. 10+ countries will be represented by an all-female delegation, including Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, and Israel.

Overall, participants hail from 150 countries and territories across the world.

The American entrepreneurs, investors, and ecosystem supporters come from 38 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

Indian entrepreneurs from the length and breadth of the country will join GES and connect with entrepreneurs and investors from around the world.

31.5 percent of entrepreneurs at GES are 30 years or younger.

The youngest entrepreneur is 13 and the oldest entrepreneur is 84.

This year’s Summit will have a wide range of speakers from diverse and interesting backgrounds. Prominent speakers from more than 35 countries would share their insights and outlook for the future of technology, innovation, entrepreneurship. International industry leaders such as John Chambers, Prem Watsa, Marcus Wallenberg will be sharing their perspective on varied topics.

For many of us, the most interesting stories will come from the entrepreneurs who are carving a space for themselves, going off the beaten track. Anousheh Ansari, the Iranian-American space traveler will share her experience of what it was like to revolutionize the space industry by opening it to private sector participation. Equally fascinating would be to hear Sibongile Sambo’s journey from a rejected flight attendant to founding her own aviation company.

Exceptional and path-breaking MIT professors Carlo Ratti and Danielle Wood will share their insights on imminent technology disruptions and related trends in global entrepreneurship. Prominent Indian entrepreneurs such as Anu Acharya and Radhika Agarwal will discuss scaling tech-enabled startups while leading investors Vani Kola and Shanti Mohan will share their experience with entrepreneurs looking to take the next leap.

In the session on entrepreneurship in sports, Chatri Sityodtong who gave up his career as an investment banker to pursue his passion in sports will share the stage with Sania Mirza who has brought India laurels in tennis and Pullela Gopi Chand who has taken badminton to great heights. Renowned chef, Vikas Khanna, will share his journey of founding and running Michelin-starred restaurants in New York.

Other pioneering Indian entrepreneurs who will speak at the GES include Ritesh Agarwal, the 24-year-old founder of unicorn startup OYO Rooms; Sonam Wangchuk, a renowned engineer and education reformer from Ladakh and inspiration for the character Phunsukh Wangdu in Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots, and Piyush Pandey, the most illustrious name in advertising and a Padma Shree Awardee, among others.

The Summit would offer different formats for interaction amongst the participants from panel discussions, networking opportunities, and pitch events.

“For India, this summit holds a special place as we are more intensely focused than ever before to give entrepreneurs the opportunities and ecosystem to help them thrive,” said Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, the government’s think tank. “We have been encouraging the spirit of entrepreneurship through various programs be that Start-Up India, Make in India or the Atal Innovation Mission. This Summit will help us showcase our incredible potential to the world.”

A virtual exhibition through a multi-touch interactive wall, sensor-enabled touch screens, rotoscope mural technology and physical displays will showcase over 100 innovative start-ups, products, services and processes that are transforming the Indian and global landscape.

In the lead up to the Summit, we have enabled a series of events from Hackathons to pitch competitions, held not just in India, but around the world. More than 500 Indian entrepreneurs applied for participating in the pitching competition, and we have shortlisted 35 candidates who will have the opportunity to present their ideas to the world’s top investors. It is an unparalleled opportunity for a big breakthrough for them, which will give them not just funding, but the mentoring support they need.

For more information on the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, please visit www.ges2017.gov.in and follow @ges2017 on Twitter and ges2017 on Instagram. Media inquiries about the Summit should be sent to summitmedia@state.gov.

Pic Credit: By Dekkian at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=18838760