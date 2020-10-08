Speakin Expands its Core Leadership To Drive Global Growth

SpeakIn, India’s fastest growing expert learning platform, has appointed Sanjay Srivastava and Suresh Mahalingam as Strategic Advisors to enable its global expansion strategy. SpeakIn also welcomes APAC senior business leaders as new members to its core team with Mohit Arora and Jacob Jacob. Each of these leaders brings decades of experience and industry expertise to the SpeakIn team.

Deepshikha Kumar, SpeakIn Founder, shares, “We are excited to have Sanjay and Suresh join us as Strategic Advisors and Mohit and Jacob as APAC leaders to accelerate our global vision and strategy. I am looking forward to the next milestone as we unveil our ambitious growth plans”.

Sanjay Srivastava will be advising SpeakIn on its global expansion plans and Go to Market Strategy. Sanjay, former CEO and Board Director of Mahindra World City, brings over 25 years of executive leadership across diverse sectors creating platforms, driving scale and delivering growth. He is acknowledged as the country’s most prominent business growth leaders for building ecosystems and “Make In India”. About his new role at SpeakIn, Sanjay shares, “Today, enterprises need to be equipped with dynamic learning skills to stay ahead of the curve in the New Normal. SpeakIn has already developed fantastic capabilities through its knowledge base and solutions. This is the best time for SpeakIn to leverage its transformative solutions and offer a scalable platform for new global business opportunities.”

Deepshikha further adds “Quality, credibility and uniqueness of delivery for our clients is at the core of SpeakIn. With the progress made in servicing diverse clients over the years, SpeakIn has laid a strong foundation which makes it an opportune time for leaders of exceptional standing to join the team and lift it higher. I along with our stakeholders are enthralled at this expansion.”

Mohit Arora joins SpeakIn as Global Head of Business. Based in Singapore, Mohit has a legacy of shaping business strategies and driving growth for large-scale business organizations across the Asia Pacific. He is also an automotive veteran consulting automotive OEMs, suppliers and dealers. Commenting on the occasion, Mohit says, “Today, employee re-skilling is one of the most critical for organizational future-readiness. Businesses are searching for right experts who can impart the right knowledge and skills to them virtually and interactively. It is time that SpeakIn takes its fantastic network of experts to fill in this need across India and beyond”.

Suresh Mahalingam is another glorious addition to SpeakIn and will lead the BFSI and FMCG industry-focused business in his new role. Suresh has over three decades of senior leadership experience and was formerly the MD and CEO at TATA AIA. Suresh comments, “Right now is the time when industries like BFSI and FMCG need transition into the new normal, thus creating a massive need to quickly upskill and reskill existing talent. This is where SpeakIn can help companies to learn from the experts, who have been there-done that, and thus expediting practical learnings.”. Suresh is currently an Independent Director at Aviva India and Principal Asset Management.

To shape the learning strategy for SpeakIn clients, SpeakIn is joined by senior APAC HR leader Jacob Jacob, while also heading South Asia and GCC business. With over two decades of experience in international markets, Jacob has served as the CHRO at Columbia Asia in Kuala Lumpur and at senior leadership at Apollo Hospitals and Emirates. Jacob shares, “With the backing of over 17,000 experts in its network, SpeakIn is ready to create new horizons in the space of business learning. I’m really excited to be a part of this journey.