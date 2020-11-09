SpeakIn honours Experts who mentored Startups for the festive season

India’s fastest-growing online business learning platform, SpeakIn acknowledged India’s top ten mentors that helped startups for maximising revenue in the festival season. Also, they were the most popular speakers on SpeakIn in October, when the festive season begins in India. With the objective of empowering young entrepreneurs and businesses, they helped out start-ups with their knowledge and experience.

T.V. Mohandas Pai (Chairman of Manipal University), Bijou Kurien (Chairman of the Retailers Association of India), Anjali Bansal (Founder and Chairperson of Avaana Capital), Padmaja Alaganandan (Chief People Officer of PwC India), Kushagr Agarwal (Founder and Director of Business Development – APAC & EMEA, at KNR Management Consultants), Ankur Pahwa (Partner at Ernst & Young), Jeeveshu Ahluwalia (Indian stand-up comedian), Gayatri Gandhi (Certified KonMari Silver Consultant in India and the founder of Joy Factory), Anjali Rajagopal (Motivational Speaker, Identity Advocate, and Entrepreneur), and Sampark Sachdeva (Founder and Chief Coach at (SamparkSeSampark), are named as the ten most influential business experts and coaches for Indian startups by SpeakIn. Their webinars and lectures were enthusiastically attended by startup founders, who are keen to perform well in this festive season.

On this occasion, Deepshikha Kumar, Founder of SpeakIn, said, “With the backing of over 15,000 industry stalwarts, at SpeakIn, our focus is facilitating learning and connecting start-ups from the best experts of India and abroad. Amidst the festival season, these industry experts have significantly helped young businesses to formulate successful strategies in the festival season, which is considered the most lucrative period of the year for a majority of companies.”

“At SpeakIn, we always keep our clients at the centre of our work, delivering them the best in terms of quality, credibility, and uniqueness. We’ve gone from strength to strength and the time has never been more fitting for veterans to bring to the table, their own style and vision,” Deepshikha added.

SpeakIn has been hosting online discussions covering the most relevant issues featuring the top brass and the most experienced minds. And recently, its core leadership got further strengthened with the entry of Sanjay Srivastava, Suresh Mahalingam, Mohit Arora, and Jacob Jacob on board.