Special shopping festival at orion avenue mall, cooke town

In celebration of its 6th Anniversary, Orion Avenue Mall, Cooke Town has curated a special shop and win campaign which ends on 17th July 2022. Customers who shop for Rs. 3,000 and above will win assured prizes through scratch cards, get complimentary parking, and will qualify for a lucky draw through which four lucky winners will get a TVS Apache RTR 160 motorcycle.

“Customer experience has been the core focus area for us at Orion Malls. We ensure that all initiatives that we undertake at the mall are tailor made to achieve maximum customer satisfaction. The presence of several leading brands makes Orion Avenue Mall a perfect neighbourhood mall. As part of our sixth-year anniversary, we have organised a month-long shopping festival where our patrons can win exciting prizes.” Said Sunil Munshi, VP, Orion Malls, Brigade Group.

Spread over an area of 2.7 lakh square feet, Orion Avenue Mall, Cooke Town, has a five-screen multiplex, intelligent lighting, and ample parking. Over 100 brands have outlets in the mall.