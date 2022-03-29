Specialized pathology chain Oncquest Laboratories plans aggressive expansion in North India – opens state- of-the-art lab in Vikaspuri

New Delhi, March 29, 2022: ‘Revolution is not an apple that falls when it is ripe, you have to make it fall’. Stepping ahead with the flow of clinical revolution in India, Oncquest Laboratories expanded its arm by inaugurating its new branch at Vikaspuri today.

Oncquest Laboratories Ltd. – India’s Leading Super Specialized Laboratory Network, and a leading name in Cancer diagnostics across South-East Asia, is now in open in Vikaspuri.

The lab will cater to the increasing demand for quality players in West Delhi, who not only do the routine tests but have complete coverage in the specialized and super-specialized tests categories as well. This state-of-the-art lab is very conveniently located at Vikaspuri, A-7, Block A, Opp. Metro Pillar No. 629, Vikaspuri, New Delhi -110018. Spread over an area of 2000 sqft the lab is well equipped with the latest testing equipment and manned by professionally qualified pathologists and technicians.

Shri Ashok Sharma was the chief guest for the inauguration ceremony. Shri Ashok Sharma is Vidhan Sabha Prabhari – Uttam Nagar. Showing his joy of being part of this inauguration ceremony he said, “It’s my privilege to be present here on the inauguration of Vikaspuri Lab. The efforts of the Oncquest team and the remarkable services provided by them is highly commendable. I wish good luck to the entire Oncquest family for this new beginning.” Speaking on the occasion Mr. Dipanngshu Sannyal, Sr. Vice President – Sales & Operation, Oncquest Laboratories Ltd. said. “This is our 4th laboratory in Delhi-NCR Oncquest has a highly skilled and globally reputed team of qualified doctors whose reports are highly trusted by the medical fraternity. I am sure this lab will be as successful as other branches and we will be able to fulfil our motive with sincerity”. Dr. Shivali Ahlawat- Lab Director- Oncquest Laboratories, was also present on this occasion and she said “We dedicate our expert testing solutions to people of Delhi-NCR. Our endeavor is to provide a single stop solution for all national and international tests. The lab also offers customized preventive health check packages. Covering all vital tests at affordable prices which is for every member of family so that they can monitor their health accurately and lead a healthier life. Home sample collection facility is also available while maintaining the highest standards of safety and hygiene.”

Oncquest has a comprehensive test menu starting with basic routine tests, specialized & super specialized tests to highly advanced genome testing in one place. The tests performed include Biochemistry, Immunology, Microbiology, Hematology and Serology.