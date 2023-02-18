Spectators witnessed 3rd play on the life of Dr. Batra

Mumbai: February 2023: A play based on the life of Padmashree Recipient, Dr. Mukesh Batra was witnessed by the audience at Sophia Bhabha Auditorium. Also present on the occasion was Rakesh Maria, Former Police Commissioner of Mumbai, Madhoo Shah, Indian actress known for her works predominantly in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Pritish Nandy, an Indian poet, painter, journalist, parliamentarian, media and television personality, animal activist and maker of films, TV and streaming content.
Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai makes history after two housefull shows which was the first theatrical performance to ever be depicted on the life of a living person. A gripping performance, the play depicts the real-life failures and challenges that Dr. Mukesh Batra endured on his journey towards becoming an entrepreneurial visionary and celebrated homeopath. The story on how he built the world’s largest chain of homeopathy clinics is captured through this play. This one-of-its-kind multimedia Indian theatrical production with background visuals and a star cast of more than 25 actors and over 100 crew inspired the audience with its intensity. The play is funny and sad in parts but overall creates great inspiration and a sense of pride in identifying with a global Indian.
Overwhelmed by the audience response at Sophia Bhabha Auditorium, Dr. Mukesh Batra said, “I’m thankful to all those who took their time out to witness my journey here at Sophia and for the encouragement and appreciation that the play has received. I am grateful that my life experiences can be a guide for others and hope it will help them in their own journeys.”