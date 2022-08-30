Spectrum Metro organizes Grand Property Carnival to ramp up investment opportunities…

Commercial major Spectrum Metro is currently hosting a big-show event, ‘Grand Property Carnival’, at Phase 2 of its latest commercial project, Spectrum Metro, located at Noida, Sector 75. It started on 27th August and will continue to go on for the future weekends owing to a phenomenal response and a spike in enquiries. It is allowing investors to explore investment opportunities at Spectrum Metro, comprising of spaces for retail shops, kidz island, serviced apartments, food court and restaurants.

The project shares door-step connectivity with the Sector 50, Noida metro station of the Aqua line. The event has been witnessing a tremendous response, with many interested parties and investment groups contacting and showing interest in space bookings. Promoted under the tagline of ‘Abhi Nahi Toh Kabhi Nahi’, the investment parties are also availing offers and exclusive gifts on every booking.

Spectrum Metro is divided into two Phases which are Phase 1 and Phase 2. Registries have started for Phase 1, with many big brands on board like Domino’s Pizza, Van Heusen, Raymonds, Himalaya Opticals, Skechers, SkyJumper etc. and bookings are currently open for Phase 2. Proximity to various prime centres and exclusive residential societies have also raked up the booking sales at Spectrum Metro.