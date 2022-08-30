Spectrum Metro organizes Grand Property Carnival to ramp up investment opportunities…

Commercial major Spectrum Metro is currently hosting a big-show event, ‘Grand Property Carnival’, at Phase 2 of its latest commercial project, Spectrum Metro, located at Noida, Sector 75. It started on 27th August and will continue to go on for the future weekends owing to a phenomenal response and a spike in enquiries. It is allowing investors to explore investment opportunities at Spectrum Metro, comprising of spaces for retail shops, kidz island, serviced apartments, food court and restaurants.
The project shares door-step connectivity with the Sector 50, Noida metro station of the Aqua line. The event has been witnessing a tremendous response, with many interested parties and investment groups contacting and showing interest in space bookings. Promoted under the tagline of ‘Abhi Nahi Toh Kabhi Nahi’, the investment parties are also availing offers and exclusive gifts on every booking.
Spectrum Metro is divided into two Phases which are Phase 1 and Phase 2. Registries have started for Phase 1, with many big brands on board like Domino’s Pizza, Van Heusen, Raymonds, Himalaya Opticals, Skechers, SkyJumper etc. and bookings are currently open for Phase 2. Proximity to various prime centres and exclusive residential societies have also raked up the booking sales at Spectrum Metro.
Expressing his views on the Grand Property Carnival, Ajendra Singh, VP, Sales & Marketing, Spectrum Metro, said, “The Grand Property Carnival provides an opportunity to various groups for pondering, exploring, and initiating bookings at Spectrum Metro. Prominent brands have established their associations with us, and some have also operationalised. Spectrum Metro is one of the most ambitious projects, which is coming up with unique and interesting areas and marked spaces like World of Women (WOW), and Kidz Island. It is garnering positive feedback from investors, and we are happy to serve them.”