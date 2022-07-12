Spectrum Metro Organizes Plantation Drive…

Most-talked about Commercial mall in Noida, Spectrum Metro organised a tree plantation drive with the management team and staff planting saplings in the mall premises and adjoining areas located in Sector 75, Noida.

Over 150 saplings were planted during the tree plantation drive. The Spectrum Metro developers decided to contribute to the local administration’s efforts to promote greenery and cleanliness in the city.

At the tree plantation drive, Narayan Dev Mishra VP. Sales said, “It is our duty to keep the environment clean, safe and pure. We organised the tree plantation drive to infuse climate consciousness among people and make them responsible citizens. Through such efforts and initiatives, we not only save the environment but also promote sustainable growth and development.”

Spectrum Metro is an upcoming commercial retail destination, located at one of the busiest real estate corridors with a door to door metro connectivity. It has also signed up with multiple brands like Dominos, Gianis, Skechers, Barista, Max Fashion and many others to present people with the finest commercial and retail hang-out spot in Noida.