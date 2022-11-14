Spectrum Metro Sets Another Benchmark; Adds Spar Hypermarket, Bata, Aurelia To The Mall

Noida’s entertainment hotspot Spectrum@Metro recently announced its collaboration with the renowned Grocery shopping major, Spar Hypermarket owned by Landmark group, India’s leading business house, the last month. Spectrum Group is becoming popular among local residents and visitors alike that is redefining and revolutionizing the shopping experience for the residents. Spectrumn@Metro is working remarkably in offering unparalleled business prospects. It has got many national and global brands onboard catering to a catchment of approximately 8 lakh people.

Spar Hypermarket has acquired large retail space of approximately 35,000 sq. ft. on the lower ground floor of the commercial high street. The recent additions to Spectrum@Metro are popular brands like Bata, Aurelia, W, Oswal, Mochi, Dabur NewU, and HP. Located in proximity to the Aqua Line metro corridor, which originates from Noida and connects to many parts of Greater Noida, Spectrum Metro has become a commercial hub.

The colossal high-street commercial project has created a lot of buzz by bringing in some of the biggest names under its roof in a short span of time. A one-stop destination that is attracting people in large numbers in the swanky high street to shop, tickle their palette at the diverse and unique eateries and restaurants, and enjoy recreational activities

In the past months, Spectrum@Metro leased spaces to big international brands like Starbucks, Skechers, Jockey, and Dominos, and celebrated the success of Indian brands with the addition of Giani’s and Baggit to the high street.

Ajendra Vikram Singh, VP, Sales & Marketing Spectrum Metro, said, “We feel elated that Spectrum Metro has leased approx. 2.50 Lakh sq ft of spaces to popular brands like Spar Hypermarket, INOX, MAX, Reliance Trends, Reliance Digital, SMAAASH, Duty Free, Centre for sight, Flying Dutchman and many more. This will be a major stepping stone in consolidating our position in the highly competitive market. We look forward to have a mutually beneficial business relationship in future with these brands.”