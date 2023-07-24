Spectrum Metro Unveils Dedicated Parking Facility for Women with Enhanced Security, Accessibility & Wheelchair Facility

Spectrum Metro took a significant step towards the security and convenience of women by launching a dedicated parking facility exclusively for them. The new parking zone, with a capacity to accommodate 30–40 vehicles simultaneously, aims to enhance safety and convenience for women visitors. Equipped with top-notch security, surveillance systems, and a wheelchair facility for senior citizens or the specially-abled, this initiative reflects Spectrum Metro’s commitment to upgrading their facilities for female visitors.

“We continuously strive to create spaces that cater to the diverse needs of every group of our visitors. The aim behind the introduction of the dedicated parking facility for women is to meet our dedication to safety, convenience, and inclusivity. We believe that every visitor should feel secure and respected while availing of our services, and this initiative aligns perfectly with that vision. A wheelchair facility has also been adjoined as an added benefit in the zone keeping in mind the convenience of specially-abled and senior citizens,” said Mr. Ajendra Singh, VP-Sales and Marketing, Spectrum@Metro.

The area is well-lit and equipped with CCTV cameras to provide constant monitoring, ensuring a safe environment for women and their vehicles. The parking area is designed to be wheelchair-friendly to cater to visitors with mobility challenges. Ramps and designated spots are strategically placed for easy access and convenience. Ample staff has also been recruited to help women in the parking section in case they face any kind of inconvenience. This will help female visitors in accessing the destination conveniently and have a great time at Spectrum@Metro.