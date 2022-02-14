Spend Valentines at Finch- Chandigarh!

February 14, 2022 Neel Achary Business 0
valentines day

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and I am sure you are looking out for a place to spend some quality time with your partner along with some good food.

Finch – Chandigarh is all set to celebrate a week long Valentine’s Day with exotic cocktails and mocktail & chef special menu. Cozy decor with live music and ofcourse lip smacking food is something that we all crave for when it comes to hanging out on V-day!
The entire seven day for Valentine’s Day at the Chandigarh outlet will have live music with Dj night by few special singers like Heena Khan, Kamal , Navi Virat, Manavgeet Gill etc

On Valentine’s Day the outlet is offering a spread of 4 course meal only at ₹799 per couple.

So what are you waiting for ? If you haven’t made your reservations yet, please make your reservations now

See also  Coin.News Launches News Website Covering Cryptocurrencies, Like Bitcoin, Ethereum & Doge Coin
About Neel Achary 11346 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn