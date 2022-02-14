Spend Valentines at Finch- Chandigarh!

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and I am sure you are looking out for a place to spend some quality time with your partner along with some good food.

Finch – Chandigarh is all set to celebrate a week long Valentine’s Day with exotic cocktails and mocktail & chef special menu. Cozy decor with live music and ofcourse lip smacking food is something that we all crave for when it comes to hanging out on V-day!

The entire seven day for Valentine’s Day at the Chandigarh outlet will have live music with Dj night by few special singers like Heena Khan, Kamal , Navi Virat, Manavgeet Gill etc

On Valentine’s Day the outlet is offering a spread of 4 course meal only at ₹799 per couple.

So what are you waiting for ? If you haven’t made your reservations yet, please make your reservations now