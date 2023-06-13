SPH Engineering and WG Drones Share Secrets to Building Successful Drone Show Businesses with Ready-to-Fly Drones

June 13, 2023 – Riga, Latvia – SPH Engineering’s Drone Show Technologies, a leading provider of drone show solutions, is pleased to announce a live webinar in collaboration with WG Drones, a renowned manufacturer of Ready-to-Fly drones. The webinar aims to explore the potential and advantages of utilizing Ready-to-Fly drones in building successful businesses, particularly in the drone show industry. Join the event on June 15th, 5 pm (GMT+3).

The webinar will feature an esteemed lineup of industry experts who will share their knowledge and insights on various topics related to Ready-to-Fly drones and drone show businesses. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the latest trends, visions, and steps to launching a successful drone show business.

The webinar will be hosted by esteemed speakers who bring a wealth of expertise to the event:

– Antonio Aguilera: Founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Watergush and WG Drones, Antonio has 20 years of experience in electronic design, automation, embedded systems, and full-stack programming. His deep understanding of these fields allows him to spearhead innovative and cutting-edge projects.

– Gerard Paez: Operations Manager at WG Drones, Gerard is responsible for ensuring efficient operations and managing the supply chain. His academic background in Mechanical Engineering, Industrial Engineering, and Aeronautical Design and Manufacturing equips him with valuable expertise in advanced manufacturing processes.

– IlzeMozalevska: Lead Sales Manager of Drone Show Technologies at SPH Engineering, Ilze is a knowledgeable professional with extensive experience in providing clients with top-notch drone-based solutions. She brings exceptional leadership abilities and expertise in managing sales processes.

– Aleksander Levandovskiy: Head of Drone Show Technologies at SPH Engineering, Aleksander is a visionary leader who has played an integral role in building the Drone Show Software brand. With his wealth of knowledge and experience, he has taken part in launching some of the largest drone shows worldwide.

This webinar is a must-attend event for anyone interested in exploring the limitless potential of drone show technology. To secure your spot, please register for the webinar.