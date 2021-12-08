SPH Engineering Introduces UAV-based Remote Water Sampling System

December 8, 2021 (Riga, Latvia) – SPH Engineering introduces the Remote Water Sampling System, a new UAV-based solution within UgCS Integrated Systems product line. The trial flight was conducted at a Latvian lake to proceed with water sampling for subsequent analysis in a laboratory.

The main benefit of this brand new system is the possibility to take up to 1L water samples at considerable distance from the bank or water access points (piers, bridges, etc.) or in hazardous test locations impossible for a boat or ship to navigate.

The system combines the following components: a drone (either DJI M300 RTK or DJI M600 Pro drone), Ruttner water sampler and SPH Engineering’s UgCS SkyHub onboard computer, a radar altimeter and UgCS ground control software. Additionally, SPH Engineering has developed the messenger release device.

‘Traditional water sampling methods require direct access to the water body and samples are gathered from the shore, pier, bridge, or boat. Sampling at some distance from the solid ground in absence of a boat or ship is impossible. A remote sampling system based on UAV solves that problem, allowing water sampling far from shore’, Alexey Dobrovolskiy, CTO at SPH Engineering, comments.

To learn more about the system, watch the video:

