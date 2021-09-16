Spherion Solutions launches Skoodos, an all – in – one platform, making selection of schools easier for students and their parents

India : With the aim of providing the best of schooling solutions for all, Spherion Solutions launches Skoodos, a school search aggregator specially designed for parents to search and review details of their desired schools, serving as a medium for schools and parents to meet digitally.

Through their innovative platform, the brand aims to bridge the gap between the schools and the students by ensuring that the right education provider reaches the deserving candidate and vice-versa. The online portal facilitates a hassle-free admission process for parents and students as well allows schools to successfully expand their reach.

Skoodos.com works through a verified list of schools curated by their team of experts after careful analysis on various parameters. The categorically used search filters include information on school’s affiliation, admission process and fee structure, distance from the selected area of residence, courses offered, extracurricular activities, awards and accolades, website, contact details and others. The comprehensive results help parents and students make an informed decision connecting the right school to the deserving candidate.

Speaking on the launch, Shruti Verma, Co-founder, Skoodos said, “Identifying the need for a credible source of information and reviews for parents and students gave birth to the idea of Skoodos. We believe that every child is different and deserves a school/institute that fits his/her needs. With this vision in mind, we drive all our efforts towards fostering collaborations that help us bridge the gap between educational institutions and prospective students while aspiring to contribute to the society by making a positive and sustainable impact.”

Skoodos will be available nationally for parents and students and is currently active in key cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Pune, Lucknow, Chandigarh with some reputed schools on board. The company/brand is also working on collaborating with playschools and private schools across all educational board formats from kindergarten to 12th standard pan India.