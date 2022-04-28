Spice Money and Religare Broking take the LIC IPO to 10 crore rural households

Mumbai, April 28, 2022: Spice Money, India’s leading rural fintech that is revolutionising the way Bharat banks, today announced that it has partnered with Religare Broking Ltd. (RBL) to enable rural citizens to apply for the mega LIC IPO, a first-of-its-kind investment opportunity. Through this association, Religare Broking and Spice Money aim to provide rural citizens with equitable access to investment opportunities, thus, taking a step further in bridging the rural-urban divide and augmenting financial inclusion. Moreover, this association will allow over 95% of rural pin codes to get access to assisted phygital platforms to invest in capital market-linked opportunities such as equities, mutual funds, commodity, currency and NPS to build wealth for the future. The business partnership will pave the way ahead for a large scale financial inclusion and financial freedom for new-to-market investors in the rural segment.

Religare Broking is currently servicing over 10 Lakh Demat customers through its pan India network of 1100+ branches and business partners across 400+ cities in the country. Spice Money, on the other hand, is a leading rural fintech company with a wide network of over 10 lakh merchants (called Spice Money Adhikaris) serving over 10 crore households in 700+ districts across the hinterlands of India. Thus, investment services partnership between Religare Broking and Spice Money will facilitate rural India to get direct and assisted access to a Demat Account and invest in capital market-linked products.

While India has just recorded “the best IPO year” (2021) in two decades with new-age technology companies leading the way, the percentage of investors from rural parts of the country is extremely low due to the lack of access, awareness and assistance. Spice Money’s most inclusive and trusted community of high growth 1 million Adhikaris, who are looked upon as respected banking representatives, will act as a one-point contact for assisting rural citizens who want to invest in the LIC shares, but do not know where to begin. Spice Money Adhikaris will assist them to open a DEMAT Account and apply for the LIC IPO and invest in other products in the future.