Spice Money issues 19 lakh PAN cards and 1.5 lakh Udyam Aadhaar cards across more than 2 lakh villages

Mumbai, India, 18 January 2023: Spice Money (subsidiary of DigiSpice Technologies), India’s leading rural fintech that is revolutionizing the way Bharat banks, has issued 19 lakh PAN cards and over 1.5 lakh Udyam Aadhaar cards till date through its Adhikari network spanning across more than 2 lakh villages continuing its effort to provide a host of government services at the doorsteps of Bharat. Udyam has been one of the most crucial initiatives by the government to boost upcoming small and medium enterprises(MSME). According to the latest data published by the government, the Udyam platform has 1 crore MSMEs registered and they employ 7.6 crore people, of which 1.7 crore are women. Spice Money has helped in the initiative by issuing over 1.5 lakh Udyam Aadhaar from August 2022 to December 2022.

India is home to over 139 crore people, out of which only 43.34 crore Permanent Account Numbers (PANs) have been linked with Aadhaar as per data released by the Ministry of Finance. Spice Money through its over 11 lakh Adhikaris network enables the rural population to apply for a PAN card at any of the local smart banking points and has issued over 19 lakh PAN cards from January 2021 to December 2022. The trust built by Spice Money’s Adhikari network and their assistance has helped to provide these government services to rural citizens. This has created a hassle free environment, encouraging more people to avail these critical services.

Sanjeev Kumar, Co-founder & CEO, Spice Money, said, ”At Spice Money, we have always strived to empower Bharat and provide essential financial and digital services in the hinterlands of the country. PAN and Udyam Aadhaar cards are the most crucial initiatives by the government towards benefiting small and medium enterprises(MSME). We are delighted to assist in providing these critical services and solving the lack of access in rural India through our Adhikari network. We will continue helping the people of Bharat by providing an array of services at their doorstep”.

With the commitment to cater to the underserved rural population, the company will continue to build a variety of products to serve the essential banking and financial needs of rural citizens.