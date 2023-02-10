SpiceJet launches 12 new flights to Goa’s Manohar International Airport

GURUGRAM, February 10, 2023: SpiceJet, the country’s favourite airline, today launched daily flights connecting Goa’s new Manohar International Airport in Mopa with Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. SpiceJet has also launched flights connecting Mopa airport with Bengaluru (six-days-a-week) and Mumbai (four-days-a-week). The new flights will commence operations from 10th February in a phased manner.
Besides strengthening connectivity to Mopa airport, SpiceJet has also launched multiple flights under UDAN on Hyderabad-Jharsuguda-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Gwalior-Hyderabad, Jaipur-Amritsar-Jaipur and Amritsar-Patna-Amritsar routes.
Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet said, “We are delighted to launch new flights that will enhance connectivity to and from the Manohar International Airport in Mopa, Goa with other major cities in the country. The new airport will serve as an important entry point into North Goa for domestic as well as international tourist and travellers. We look forward to adding more flights to the new Mopa airport in the near future. These new flights embody our continued commitment to strengthen our operations and make flying more accessible for everyone.”
The airline will deploy its B737-800 aircraft on these routes. Bookings are now open on www.spicejet.com, SpiceJet’s mobile app and through online travel portals and travel agents.
Flight Schedule:
|Flight No.
|Origin
|Destination
|Departure
|Arrival
|Frequency
|Effective
|(Local Time)
|(Local Time)
|SG 0492
|Kolkata
|Mopa Goa
|03:30 PM
|06:25 PM
|Daily
|10 to 28 Feb 23
|SG 0493
|Mopa Goa
|Kolkata
|07:05 PM
|10:05 PM
|Daily
|10 to 28 Feb 23
|SG 0492
|Kolkata
|Mopa Goa
|09:50 AM
|12:45 PM
|Daily
|01-Mar-23
|SG 0493
|Mopa Goa
|Kolkata
|05:10 PM
|08:10 PM
|Daily
|01-Mar-23
|SG 8241
|Delhi
|Mopa Goa
|09:10 AM
|11:40 AM
|Daily
|10-Feb-23
|SG 8242
|Mopa Goa
|Delhi
|12:30 PM
|03:00 PM
|Daily
|10-Feb-23
|SG 3762
|Ahmedabad
|Mopa Goa
|04:15 PM
|06:15 PM
|Daily
|10-Feb-23
|SG 2975
|Mopa Goa
|Ahmedabad
|06:45 PM
|08:40 PM
|Daily
|10-Feb-23
|SG 0499
|Bengaluru
|Mopa Goa
|03:30 PM
|04:30 PM
|1,2,4,5,6,7
|02-Mar-23
|SG 0498
|Mopa Goa
|Bengaluru
|01:30 PM
|02:40 PM
|1,2,4,5,6,7
|02-Mar-23
|SG 501
|Hyderabad
|Mopa Goa
|03:10 PM
|04:30 PM
|1,2,5,6,7
|03-Mar-23
|SG 501
|Hyderabad
|Mopa Goa
|04:05 PM
|05:25 PM
|3
|03-Mar-23
|SG 501
|Hyderabad
|Mopa Goa
|02:15 PM
|03:30 PM
|4
|03-Mar-23
|SG 502
|Mopa Goa
|Hyderabad
|05:10 PM
|06:30 PM
|1,2,5,6,7
|03-Mar-23
|SG 502
|Mopa Goa
|Hyderabad
|06:05 PM
|07:30 PM
|3
|03-Mar-23
|SG 502
|Mopa Goa
|Hyderabad
|05:20 PM
|06:30 PM
|4
|03-Mar-23
|SG 503
|Mumbai
|Mopa Goa
|02:10 PM
|03:30 PM
|2,6,7
|03-Mar-23
|SG 503
|Mumbai
|Mopa Goa
|03:15 PM
|04:40 PM
|4
|03-Mar-23
|SG 504
|Mopa Goa
|Mumbai
|04:10 PM
|05:55 PM
|2,6,7
|03-Mar-23
|SG 504
|Mopa Goa
|Mumbai
|04:10 PM
|05:55 PM
|4
|03-Mar-23
(1-Monday, 2- Tuesday, 3- Wednesday, 4- Thursday, 5- Friday, 6- Saturday, 7- Sunday)