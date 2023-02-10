SpiceJet launches 12 new flights to Goa’s Manohar International Airport

GURUGRAM, February 10, 2023: SpiceJet, the country’s favourite airline, today launched daily flights connecting Goa’s new Manohar International Airport in Mopa with Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. SpiceJet has also launched flights connecting Mopa airport with Bengaluru (six-days-a-week) and Mumbai (four-days-a-week). The new flights will commence operations from 10th February in a phased manner.

Besides strengthening connectivity to Mopa airport, SpiceJet has also launched multiple flights under UDAN on Hyderabad-Jharsuguda-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Gwalior-Hyderabad, Jaipur-Amritsar-Jaipur and Amritsar-Patna-Amritsar routes.

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet said, “We are delighted to launch new flights that will enhance connectivity to and from the Manohar International Airport in Mopa, Goa with other major cities in the country. The new airport will serve as an important entry point into North Goa for domestic as well as international tourist and travellers. We look forward to adding more flights to the new Mopa airport in the near future. These new flights embody our continued commitment to strengthen our operations and make flying more accessible for everyone.”

The airline will deploy its B737-800 aircraft on these routes. Bookings are now open on www.spicejet.com, SpiceJet’s mobile app and through online travel portals and travel agents.

Flight Schedule:

Flight No. Origin Destination Departure Arrival Frequency Effective (Local Time) (Local Time) SG 0492 Kolkata Mopa Goa 03:30 PM 06:25 PM Daily 10 to 28 Feb 23 SG 0493 Mopa Goa Kolkata 07:05 PM 10:05 PM Daily 10 to 28 Feb 23 SG 0492 Kolkata Mopa Goa 09:50 AM 12:45 PM Daily 01-Mar-23 SG 0493 Mopa Goa Kolkata 05:10 PM 08:10 PM Daily 01-Mar-23 SG 8241 Delhi Mopa Goa 09:10 AM 11:40 AM Daily 10-Feb-23 SG 8242 Mopa Goa Delhi 12:30 PM 03:00 PM Daily 10-Feb-23 SG 3762 Ahmedabad Mopa Goa 04:15 PM 06:15 PM Daily 10-Feb-23 SG 2975 Mopa Goa Ahmedabad 06:45 PM 08:40 PM Daily 10-Feb-23 SG 0499 Bengaluru Mopa Goa 03:30 PM 04:30 PM 1,2,4,5,6,7 02-Mar-23 SG 0498 Mopa Goa Bengaluru 01:30 PM 02:40 PM 1,2,4,5,6,7 02-Mar-23 SG 501 Hyderabad Mopa Goa 03:10 PM 04:30 PM 1,2,5,6,7 03-Mar-23 SG 501 Hyderabad Mopa Goa 04:05 PM 05:25 PM 3 03-Mar-23 SG 501 Hyderabad Mopa Goa 02:15 PM 03:30 PM 4 03-Mar-23 SG 502 Mopa Goa Hyderabad 05:10 PM 06:30 PM 1,2,5,6,7 03-Mar-23 SG 502 Mopa Goa Hyderabad 06:05 PM 07:30 PM 3 03-Mar-23 SG 502 Mopa Goa Hyderabad 05:20 PM 06:30 PM 4 03-Mar-23 SG 503 Mumbai Mopa Goa 02:10 PM 03:30 PM 2,6,7 03-Mar-23 SG 503 Mumbai Mopa Goa 03:15 PM 04:40 PM 4 03-Mar-23 SG 504 Mopa Goa Mumbai 04:10 PM 05:55 PM 2,6,7 03-Mar-23 SG 504 Mopa Goa Mumbai 04:10 PM 05:55 PM 4 03-Mar-23

(1-Monday, 2- Tuesday, 3- Wednesday, 4- Thursday, 5- Friday, 6- Saturday, 7- Sunday)