SPIEF 2023 Visiting Session

This year, the kick-off international event under the auspices of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2023 was the India–Russia Business Forum in New Delhi. The main theme is ‘Strategic Partnership for Development and Growth’.

The main focus of the discussions was on economic convergence between Russia and India along the following tracks: smart cities, healthcare, IT, as well as creating a favourable business climate in the Russian Federation and creating the necessary legal conditions for business structures to operate.

“For many years, SPIEF has been one of the leading business platforms for dialogue and strengthening economic ties between Russia and India. Russian-Indian ties are steadily developing, and this momentum needs to be maintained. Science and technology occupy an important place in the cooperation between the countries. In the near term, the economic agenda of the Russia–India dialogue will focus on such issues as structural transformation of the economy, expanding export potential, improving the business climate, and human capital development,” emphasized Anton Kobyakov, Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation. The changes unfolding before our eyes signal the beginning of a new era in international relations. India and Russia are facing not only new opportunities, but also challenges, including the trade and economic problems of the regional business space, and the issue of digital transformation of the transport complex in the context of technological sovereignty is becoming acute. During a pitch session, Alexey Valkov, Director of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, answered how SPIEF creates opportunities to discuss plans for mutually beneficial partnerships and the development of joint projects on the way to business modernization: “The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is a unique brand that has earned its status through the contribution of hundreds and thousands of specialists and experts in various fields from Russia and foreign countries with the widest geographical reach. We know our target audience and every year we work to improve the effectiveness of the tools that enable participants to find new partners and open up business opportunities.”

More than 600 delegates and experts attended the two-day Forum and two important strategic agreements were signed between RISING Technology, RUSSOFT, the Technological Sovereignty Export Association, ICL Services, as well as the Indian Business Alliance and The Indian Lawyer and Allied Services.

“Russia and India are actively strengthening their business partnership. Our goods are increasingly in demand, and Russian exporters are ready to step up deliveries. As part of the Business Forum, the Russian Export Center organized a two-day business mission of Russian high-tech companies where exporters held more than 200 business meetings with leading technology companies, government officials, educational institutions and the banking sector in India and signed a number of cooperation agreements. Over 90 Indian counterparties expressed interest in our technology. The business mission that we organized laid a good foundation for cooperation between companies from the two countries,” said Veronika Nikishina, General Director, the Russian Export Center.

The Forum was organized by the Roscongress Foundation; the Department of External Economic and International Relations of Moscow; the Russian Export Center; the Technological Sovereignty Export Association; RUSSOFT, a non-profit partnership of software developers; the Global Council of Innovation and Industry; India’s National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency – Invest India; the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), and the Business Council for Cooperation with India. ROSATOM became a partner of the Forum, and its representatives spoke about the latest developments in the areas of Smart Cities and Nuclear Medicine.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place on 14–17 June 2023 at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Centre.