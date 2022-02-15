Spinny continues to strengthen its leadership team; appoints Suvid Bajaj as Head of Marketing

15th February 2022, Delhi: Spinny, India’s fastest-growing retailing platform for pre-owned cars, announced the appointment of Suvid Bajaj as Head of Marketing. Under his leadership, the marketing vertical will focus on strategic business expansion, elevating brand awareness, driving brand adoption in a sustainable way & continuing to grow Spinny’s credentials as an industry thought leader. Prior to joining Spinny, Suvid held the position of Chief Marketing Officer with Udaan.com where he led marketing for all of Udaan’s B2C & B2B verticals.

x

Suvid is a commercial leader with over 20 years of multi-country and multi-category experience in marketing, sales & consulting. Leveraging his in-depth understanding of business delivery, communication development, delivering innovative plans, display & native platforms he has built his forte in successfully delivering business-marketing conversions. He believes in Spinny’s mission of solving for trust in the car buying and selling experience for Young India with the timeless values of transparency, rigor, and integrity.

Commenting on his appointment, Niraj Singh, Founder & CEO Spinny, said “We welcome Suvid on-board to build brand Spinny by driving meaningful initiatives for us with his deep understanding of the market and the mind-set of Young India. We are confident that his clear thinking will add value in Spinny’s endeavor to be the most trusted consumer brand and in growing the business as we expand across the country’’

In December 2021, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar partnered with Spinny as a strategic investor and a lead brand ambassador. Sports icon, PV Sindhu, a believer and a customer of Spinny who would also be a part of a series of marketing initiatives focused on realizing the aspirations of a billion car dreams.

x

Speaking about his new role, Suvid Bajaj, Head of Marketing, Spinny said, “I am excited to join an incredible team that believes in solving problems the right way, even when it is hard. The focus on quality and customer experience is deeply embedded in the Spinny system and this gels deeply with my value system as a marketer. I look forward to working with teams across the board to drive the company’s vision to make car ownership simple, accessible and delightful for every Indian household.”

In his earlier stints, he has worked with ITC, PepsiCo, Reckitt and GSK in various sales and marketing roles.