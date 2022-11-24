Spinny launches India’s largest automobile experiential hub, ‘Spinny Park’, in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, 24th November 2022: With a commitment to take consumers’ car-buying experience to the next level, Spinny, a full-stack used car buying and selling platform in India, today announced the launch of the Spinny Park, a superlative one-of-its-kind experiential & newest hub, near Yelahanka on the Kempegowda International Airport road, Bengaluru. A first-of-its-kind world-class experience in the automobile industry in the country.

Spread across a total area spanning a massive 5 acres, Spinny Park sports a behemoth assortment of cars, including over 1000 Spinny Assured cars and Spinny Max pre-owned luxury cars. The exquisitely designed experiential hub is replete with in-venue test-drive zones, specially curated interactive dashboards, customer lounges, and community zones.

Speaking on the announcement, Niraj Singh, Founder and CEO, Spinny, commented, “We understand that a car is a special purchase for a family, and we strive to make it extra special for each customer. Spinny has been pioneering to make the online and offline car buying and selling experience simple and delightful. Considering the market potential and the problems that a customer faces in this category of variables, many customers want to touch and feel before buying a car. In the quintessential Spinny way, we want to keep adding delight to every experience – online, offline or both. Spinny Park is another step towards making the car buying experience unparalleled. It’s the first-of-its-kind automobile experiential hub with 1000+ cars to choose from. By the lake, under the blue sky, a picnic set somewhere in the corner. Eat, drink, wander around or test drive your next car with birdsong and carsong, all in tow.”

Every Spinny Assured car on the Spinny platform comes with a 200-point inspection checklist, a 5-day no-questions-asked money-back guarantee and a 1-year after-sales warranty, which resonates with the brand’s promise of delivering complete transparency, convenience, trust and quality. Over the last couple of years, Spinny has a cumulative customer base of over two lakhs, and almost 54% of car purchases are done online from Spinny’s online platform.

Spinny operates more than 55 car hubs across the country with a total parking capacity of close to 10,000 cars. In Bangalore, Spinny is already operating six car hubs with a total parking capacity of 1200 cars. With the addition of Spinny Park Bangalore, the total capacity in the city will reach 2200 cars.