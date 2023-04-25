Spinny pays a unique tribute to #BirthdayBoySachin on his 50th birthday

New Delhi, April, 2023: On the occasion of Sachin Tendulkar’s 50th birthday milestone, Spinny, the full-stack used car buying and selling platform, joins fans and admirers around the world in honoring the man who has brought inspiration and joy to millions. In a unique tribute to its brand ambassador, the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Spinny has decorated his iconic Maruti 800 model with birthday wishes from fans. The special tribute commemorates the enduring legacy of the cricketing icon and pays homage to his remarkable career and life achievements.

Spinny’s commemoration of Sachin Tendulkar’s 50th birthday is a momentous occasion, especially given the recent launch of the brand’s latest television commercial, “GoFarWithSquad.” The advertisement features not only Sachin Tendulkar, but also other cricketing greats, including Yuvraj Singh and Anil Kumble, all of whom encourage customers to embark on their car buying journey with Spinny. The timing of this celebration is perfect, as it allows the brand to showcase their deep appreciation for their legendary brand ambassador, who has inspired and touched the lives of millions of people around the world.

Sachin’s journey has been marked by resilience, hard work, and the spirit of continual improvement, and Spinny sees in him a kindred spirit that shares its commitment to customer-centricity and innovation. Spinny’s CEO and Co-founder, Mr. Niraj Singh, expressed his wishes on Sachin’s birthday, saying, “Sachin is a personality who has stayed true to himself, and his approach towards life and his achievements have been an inspiration to millions of people around the world. At Spinny, we strive to instill these abilities in everything we do to solve real customer problems. Decorating his beloved Bayers’ Blue Maruti 800 with messages from his fans was a way for us to show our appreciation for the man who has inspired generations of cricketers and fans across the world.”

Sachin Tendulkar has been associated with Spinny since 2019 and has been an integral part of the brand’s journey towards becoming one of India’s most trusted names in the used car industry. His partnership with Spinny has helped the brand establish a deeper connection with its customers, as they relate to Sachin’s values of hard work, perseverance, and excellence.

Spinny’s birthday tribute to Sachin Tendulkar has garnered immense attention on social media, with fans and followers showering praise on the brand for their innovative birthday celebration. The unique tribute is a testament to Spinny’s commitment to creativity and customer-centricity, setting the tone for their continued success in the years to come.

Sachin Tendulkar's life and journey have become a shining example of tenacity and determination, embodying the values that Spinny holds dear. With Sachin as the captain of Squad Spinny, the full-stack used car buying and selling platform is proud to have him onboard. Sachin's integrity, consistent performance at the highest level, and universal appeal make him an icon, inspiring strong values that transcend borders and cultures. Despite the diversity of India's people, their love and respect for Sachin remain constant throughout the country, a testament to his enduring influence. At 50, Sachin remains a gentleman, exuding both maturity and childlike charm.