Spinny ramps up hiring, in line with its expansionary focus

Spinny – the pioneering full-stack used car retailing platform – is now 4000+ team members strong. The company also aims to increase their workforce by 5000+ employees by the end of 2022 as it expands deeper into the Indian market.

The company is a benchmark in contactless and completely digital transactions where the complete full-stack capabilities allow for buying and selling cars from home. The entire process is curated to be an online first experience with all details about the car along with a 360-degree view of each car listed on the platform.

Says Niraj Singh, Founder and CEO, of Spinny’s recruitment strategy – “Fulfilling our promise of a quality car for every Indian household and customer delight in the buying or selling experience are our people. Through their commitment and zeal for getting things Spinny-right, people today believe in a Spinny Assured® car and trust us. Every new member of Squad Spinny- and more driven individuals will join their ranks in 2022, know their role – to continue to build up this hard-earned trust.”

About Spinny®

Founded in 2015, Spinny is a used car retailing platform that aims to bring about transparency and convenience in the car buying and selling process in India. Spinny operates across the entire value chain of pre-owned cars, embedding superior technology and processes to deliver a premium experience to customers. As a testimony of Spinny’s commitment to transparency and quality, every car on the Spinny platform comes with a 200-point inspection checklist, 5-day no questions asked money-back guarantee, and 1-year after-sales warranty. Currently, Spinny has 36 car hubs that operate across 15 cities – Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore and Coimbatore.