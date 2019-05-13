Sports Instills Discipline in Youngsters: R. K. Sinha, MP- Rajya Sabha

Gyan Ganga Public School of Buxar won the 14th SP Sinha Memorial Under-15 Boys National T-20 Cricket Tournament held at The Indian Public School, Dehradun. The Gyan Ganga lifted the trophy by beating Red Cresent Public School of Ranchi by 3 runs. Earlier, the Red Cresent won the toss and elected to field first. Batting first, Gyan Ganga team got all out in 19.4 overs but put up a handsome total of 172 runs at the score board. Chasing the mammoth target, Red Cresent could score only 169 in the stipulated 20 overs at the loss of four wickets.

Yashasvi Shukla of Gyan Ganga Public School was adjudged Man of the Match for taking 3 wickets. Kasif Ansari of Gyan Ganga was given Player of the Tournament award. The Gyan Ganga Public School received the winning cheque and Gold Medal while Red Cresent received Silver Medal alongside the runner up cheque.

The winning team has received prize money of Rs 1,00,000 while the runner up team has got Rs 50,000. The second runner up of the tournament Green Valley School of Ghaziabad has also received prize money of Rs 25,000 while the fourth place prize money had been awarded to GS Residential School of Sasaram. Besides these, 72 individual prizes ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,00,000 have been given out to the participants based on their performance.

R K Sinha, Rajya Sabha MP and the chief guest of the event, said after the prize distribution, “Besides academics, sports is the one medium that helps in shaping young minds. Sports not only teaches discipline but fosters a sense of teamwork, thus helping in building leadership skills. The SP Sinha Memorial Under-15 Boys National Cricket Tournament has been instituted with the aim of keeping these youngsters active and healthy so that they can be the pillars of nation building in future. At this time when smartphones have overshadowed these young brains, the enthusiasm of these young kids makes us more determined to continue with such endeavours.”

He further added that “the tournament has given the national players like Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kisan, Kunal Chandela, Prabh Simran Singh, Zeeshan Ansari.”

“A total of 32 teams from across India had participated in the event which shows the tournament has been a grand success. Tournaments like this help in the overall development of the students by teaching lessons like discipline, responsibility, self-confidence and also have many health benefits. I take this opportunity to congratulate winners and wish them all the best for their future,” said Sanjeev Kumar Sinha, Principal, The Indian Public School.

Rishabh Pant’s mother Saroj Pant also graced the final match as one of the guests. The inaugural edition of the SP Sinha Memorial Under-15 Boys National Cricket Tournament was held in 2006