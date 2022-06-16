Sportzchain and Shop The Arena join forces to bring sports casual retail merchandise to the Sportzchain Community

In a bid to expand fan utility and benefits, Sportzchain, a fast-growing market leader in India’s blockchain-based fan engagement ecosystem, has teamed up with Shop The Arena, a leading casual apparel merchandise brand. As part of this partnership, more than 10,000 members of the Sportzchain user community will be able to access the exclusive catalogue of Shop The Arena’s casual sports merchandise. In addition, this collaboration paves the way for the existing Sportzchain community and new users to redeem unique $SPN tokens, Sportzhchain’s native currency for merchandise.

This partnership is the latest development in Sportzchain’s growth journey towards building an extensive digital world for sports and NFT enthusiasts. This association is accompanied by several exciting and rewarding perks. The first 50 participants to do shopping at Shop The Arena will win Arena gift vouchers worth INR 500. Furthermore, five lucky participants will receive a one-year Hotstar premium membership, and one lucky winner will get Apple air pods. Sportzchain and Shop The Arena are finalising this partnership and will soon unveil more details about the various benefits of this latest development.

Vinayak Yannam, Co-founder and CBO, Sportzchain, stated, “As we move to create a digital world for fans, we want to ensure that the utility for our community increases. We know that Sports Fans love to buy merchandise, and partnering with Shop the Arena allows us to do precisely that. Currently, there are no fan engagement platforms that provide their community with an outlet to purchase merchandise of their favourite teams. As an Arsenal fan, I was able to buy some exciting merchandise from Shop the Arena. The Shop The Arena community will also benefit from signing up with Sportzchain, including Shop the Arena coupons, lucky draw prizes, SPN airdrops, and Sportzchain first citizen benefits – early access to fan tokens and play to earn games, among others.”

Tanuj Agarwal, Co-Founder, Shop The Arena, said, “Fan engagement for sports is in a very nascent stage in India. At Shop The Arena, we strive to bridge this gap by providing official merchandise for fans to show support for their favourite teams and “wear their pride”. Sportzchain recognises this gap and builds a virtual world that will allow fans to engage with and be closer to the teams they support. For this reason, we are excited to partner with Sportzchain, allowing both our communities to engage and grow and providing them with the complete fan experience.”