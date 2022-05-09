Sportzchain announces first phygital sports NFT in India—a super rare match day memorabilia with utilities in both real-world and the metaverse

New Delhi, May 9, 2022: Making huge strides in the sports tech 3.0 ecosystem, Sportzchain, India’s first blockchain-based fan-engagement platform is ready to launch India’s first phygital asset—a perfect unification of a rare physical item coupled with a digital twin (tradable NFTs).

This unparalleled phygital asset is the memorabilia of highly-celebrated sporting achievement. It symbolizes the ultimate triumph of a highly-acclaimed cover defender and Tamil Thalaivas captain Surjeet Singh joining the prestigious club of 300 career tackle points This moment lives in the hearts of true Kabaddi fans. The memorabilia will be a framed signed match day jersey with a blockchain-powered ownership authentication.

As part of the phygital launch, Sportzchain will also offer additional rewards to collector. These rewards will be in the form of player meet and greet matchday tickets, and early access to Tamil Thalaivas fan tokens. In addition, the Sportzchain team will also hand-deliver this unparalleled phygital NFT and commemorate the remarkable moment with a true-blue Tamil Thalaiva fan.

Available only for unique, gold and silver cardholders of Tamil Thalaivas digital NFTs, this incredible, exclusive, and one-of-kind memorabilia will be available from 10th May 2022 only on Sportzchain’s unique NFT-page hosted on NgageN. It is pertinent to note that earlier this year, in March, Sportzchain launched the digital NFTs of the Pro Kabaddi team Tamil Thalaivas. It is an indication of the success of digital sports NFTs that the unique gold and silver cards of this digital collection are currently sold out.

Vinayak Yannam, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer for Sportzchain said, “Taking a step beyond digital NFTs, we are launching a first-ever phygital sports NFT in India. This is a landmark feat in the Indian sporting industry. This rare phygital asset symbolizes history being created by a highly-acclaimed Kabaddi defender Surjeet Singh, the captain of the Tamil Thalaivas Kabaddi Team. This rare phygital asset not only has the value in the collectors market but very soon on the metaverse space as well

He further added, “I am pleased to share that our unique, gold and silver digital NFTs of Tamil Thalaivas launched in March earlier this year are completely sold out. The wave of blockchain-based sports tokens, digital and phygital NFTs, and the metaverse is taking the Indian market by storm. And, we strive to become a leader in this space.”

Surjeet Singh said, ” This is a first for me and first for the sport of kabaddi, previously we had no way to commemorate these individual achievements of ours, especially in such a unique way. I am glad that a Tamil Thalaiva fan will be able to own this piece of history and I look forward to meeting the owner of this one of a kind memorabilia” .