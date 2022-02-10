Spread Love This Valentine’s Day with All-New Helix Analog Collection

February 10, 2022 Neel Achary Business 0
Celebrate the season of love and make a statement with Helix watches this Valentine’s Day. Helix, a brand by Timex Group India Ltd, is one of the world’s largest watch manufacturers. The brand stands for trendy and bold sense of style which makes it a perfect fit for the fashion enthusiasts and young audience.

This Valentine’s Day surprise your loved ones and make their time special by gifting a timepiece from the newly launched Helix Analog collection. The new watches are cleaner, sleeker, and in sync with the ongoing Gen Z trends. The men’s collection features 16 new style statements and the women’s collection features 22 new fashion essentials with majority styles in bracelets. The entire new collection has been given a new minimal look with accents of colors to sprinkle class and fashion in your everyday go-to look.

This new collection offers a wide variety of products for both men and women who are spontaneous, adventurous and fashion lovers, following the latest trends, design and styles to make a mark.

