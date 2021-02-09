Spread Love This Valentine’s Day with purposeful gifts from the house of pTron

While love is not materialistic, we all can agree that a little token of affection never hurt anybody. Swap flowers for a practical and long-lasting gift this Valentine’s Day. While your chocolates and roses are pretty, extra-thoughtful gifts will help you live in your loved one’s mind rent-free. Whether you are looking for gift ideas for your partner, a friend or if you are looking for a perfect gift for yourself as a token of self-love, we have you all covered.

What is a better way to celebrate your special day during the pandemic than to stay connected via pTron Bassbudss Elite? The black earbuds with red accents surely catches the Love vibe. These wireless earbuds will have your partner turn boring commutes to a concert for one. Sleek and comfortable beyond belief, Bassbuds Elite is a statement piece on its own.

Description automatically generatedIt is hard to buy gifts for men. But why worry when you can get your hands on pTron’s cool and stylish Bassbuds Urban. Help your partner up his work style game with these classy, A close – up of a stethoscope

Description automatically generated with medium confidencehead-turning earbuds. With a killer connectivity, Voice assistance and Deep Bass among other premium features, Bassbuds Urban will have him jamming to his tunes.

Surprise your partner with this cool tech find this Valentine’s – pTron Tangent Lite. With Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, a trendy design and Voice assistance, Tangent Lite comes at an astonishingly wallet friendly price of only INR 599. Make your partner a Spotify Playlist and help them relax with a superior audio experience. The Bluetooth Neckband is ultra-lightweight, easy to control and sweat-resistant, making it a perfect workout buddy. If you are trying to hint at your partner, here is your sweet chance

These budget friendly gifts will assuredly put a smile on your ‘Special One’ faces no matter what their love language is.

