Spring/Summer 2019 Collection from Cheemo

For fashionistas, the game never stops. Cheemo fromMetro Brands Ltd., a haute couture brandfor ethnic handcrafted hand bags and matching footwear, introduces its Spring/Summer 2019 collection – Summer Time and Afrika. Inspired by nature’s beauty and the African beaded culture, the SS19 collection will further build on the brands lavish style that will showcase bold pieces and existing classics for the season ahead. It’s a fantasy strolling on the wild side with exclusive pieces of python prints.

A versatile collection of matching bags and shoes ranges fromCheemo’sAfrika collection – the designs are created by using printed leather with python print and mirroring the handcrafted geometric shapes. With Cheemo’s Summer Time collection enjoy the best of nature with designs using inspiration of flowers, in a medley of sequins, diamantes in fresh palate of colours that will add a sparkle to your attire. The collection evokes a culmination of bold colours like red, blue, green, yellow, black, whites and more along with lush botanical designs and woven motifs.

Mumtaz Jaffer,Head, Cheemo, Metro Brands Ltd., “I am excited on the launch of our SS19 collection. The innovation and modernism in the fabric, embroidery and styles is unique and has a strong inspiration behind their creations. We have harmonized each pair of footwear with our stylish handbag. The soul of our brand lies in the creative genius of our artisans. We want to continue to design pieces you’ll want to use over every occasion.”

That’s not it! To make it more exciting for you, the collection also includes; The Sephora collection – medley of chains and colours sewn with matching sewn with matching beads; Red Carpet collection – inspired by luxe red-carpet ambience; Braid collection – Inspired by traditional Indian sari borders; Ghungroo collection – Inspired by Indian dancers; Classic weave collection –intricate and versatile collection in over 25 hues and shades. Take your pick!