Springboard supports Women Entrepreneur

It is been rightly said that, “No country can ever truly flourish if it stifles the potential of its women and deprives itself of the contributions of half of its citizens.” – Michelle Obama, Former First Lady of the United States.

Nowadays, women put their heads together and make powerful things happen. As the growing start-up population, we are surrounded by a pool of talented individuals, risk-takers and creative thinkers, most of which are women. The thinking of modern India has taken a completely different route where one is ambitious irrespective of the cast, creed and gender. Co-working space gives an opportunity to connect like-minded passionate skilled workers with a place where they can run their wild imagination and grow with the help of the community inside.

91springboard co-working space is providing a flexible work environment for women and the cocoon of a like-minded community; which encourage creativity and productivity as well.

With the changing times, a lot has transformed for women as well. Women are currently launching more businesses than men and are making a mark across verticals in every field. Nonetheless, Ms Pooja Gulrajani, CTO, 91springboard, feels that this is only going to cultivate from here as the places like 91springboard amplifies the voices of women and equal rights and encourage calm and an accepted atmosphere.

The co-working space believes that men and women stand on equal grounds as far as the professional empowerment is concerned. More than anything else, such a scenario motivates and empowers other women to follow their dreams and establish their professional identity.

She further added “91springboard has the positive energy that surrounds us every day; it shapes who we are and how we work. It is open, flexible and you can work the way you want to. She recommends it to women freelancers, aspiring start-ups, entrepreneurs, SMEs and basically every woman out there who has the passion and fire in them to take the world for a spin.