Springfit launches ‘Don’t just sleep, sleep luxuriously’ campaign with Kareena Kapoor Khan

New Delhi, 18th October 2022: Luxury mattress brand Springfit has launched its brand new TVC campaign ‘Don’t just sleep, sleep luxuriously’, with its brand ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan, this festive season. With this TVC campaign, the brand is advising Indians to upgrade their sleep basics and sleep luxuriously. As sleep is necessary for the optimal physical, mental, and emotional well-being of everyone. A comfortable and upgraded quality mattress is one of the essential components of restful and reviving sleep and it is imperative that people used start choosing their mattresses carefully.

Nitin Gupta, Executive Director of Springfit Mattress, said “In India, the festive season is an ideal time to make positive changes in your life. This Diwali, while people are making significant changes in their lifestyle, it is also equally important that people should invest in their sleeping habits by choosing the correct mattress according to their body type. Our campaign is meant to inspire individuals to modify their way of living. Through the youth icon, Kareena Kapoor Khan we want to persuade people to move towards healthy sleeping habits. With the Springfit Upgrade offer, our customers will be able to purchase Springfit mattresses with upgraded mattress thickness/height.” He added

The TVC campaign puts the spotlight on Kareena Kapoor Khan when she is asking her friend isn’t she looked nice at the party. But her friend is busy enjoying the beautiful, comfortable, and irresistible Springfit mattress. In the TVC Kareena is advising people not just to sleep but prioritizing luxurious and comfortable sleep.

The TVC reinforces the concept of luxurious and comfortable sleep which is offered by Springfit mattress. Their exquisite and premium mattress have Certified Health Foam, Centri Guard Germ Protection, and Aero Sleep Technology that takes care of all sleeping issues. It is medically endorsed and trusted since it is scientifically designed to give your back the best treatment and restorative support for a comfortable and luxurious night’s sleep.

The TVC will be broadcast on all significant national television networks and promoted on digital platforms.