Spurt In Cases Of Hepatitis Associated With Fatty Liver, Warns Doctor

Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) is an excessive accumulation of fat in liver cells and can invite hepatitis. The number of people suffering from hepatitis owing to fatty liver is increasing at a rapid rate. Thus, a multi-disciplinary approach like a nutritious diet, weight loss, exercising, cutting down on alcohol can do the trick in patients with fatty liver and keep liver problems like hepatitis at bay.

Fatty liver also called hepatic steatosis, happens when fat builds up in the liver. Having too much fat in your liver can become problematic. When fatty liver develops in someone who doesn’t drink alcohol is Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). It causes owing to a sedentary lifestyle, obesity, and insulin resistance. It can also lead to hepatitis (an inflammatory condition of the liver that can be fatal), and can permanently damage one’s liver).

According to a position paper ‘Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Metabolic Syndrome,’ published in the Journal Of Clinical and Experimental Hepatology, India has 25 million patients with NAFLD who may be at risk for significant liver disease. The prevalence of NAFLD in India varies from 9% to 35%. In Mumbai, the prevalence of NAFLD is reported to be 16.6% and 49% of diabetics patients have fatty liver disease. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is closely associated with metabolic syndrome. The prevalence of metabolic risk factors including diabetes mellitus, obesity, etc. is rapidly increasing in India putting this population at risk for NAFLD.

Dr Keyur Sheth, Gastroenterologist, Apollo Spectra, Mumbai, said, “NAFLD is known as the silent killer, as it often displays no symptoms until the liver is damaged beyond repair. The disease is genetic and a part of the metabolic syndrome which tends to include patients who are overweight, diabetic, have hypertension, heart disease, cholesterol problems, and thyroid. NAFLD causes hepatitis, cirrhosis of the liver, or liver cancer. It is essential to detect these diseases when they’re silent. NAFLD is diagnosed incidentally in early disease or with signs of liver cell failure in advanced liver disease.”

Dr Roy Patankar, the leading Gastroenterologist & Director of Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Mumbai added, “Fatty Liver is the new silent killer, new epidemic hitting developed societies. In the western world with obesity and poor lifestyles, NAFLD has become the silent killer and the leading cause of liver cirrhosis and liver transplant. Every fatty liver seen on sonography is not worrisome but any with accompanying abnormalities in liver function tests must be addressed seriously to avoid complications. Following a multi-disciplinary approach is the need of the hour. The main treatment is healthy lifestyle modifications. Improve your lifestyle with exercise, weight loss, and a nutritious diet. Opt for fresh fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains. Limit your consumption of refined carbohydrates, sweets, trans fats, and alcohol. Manage your blood sugar, triglyceride levels, and cholesterol levels. Also, few drugs can be administered to NAFLD patients in order to prevent hepatitis and scarring of the liver.”

