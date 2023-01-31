SquareFoot Outdoor Flooring – A beautiful, elegant and durable flooring can uplift one’s décor like nothing else

Everyone enjoys having a deck outside their home where they can unwind and spend time with their loved ones. Even though natural wooden decks are aesthetically pleasing, the fear of it getting affected by weather, colour fading, splitting can become a major issue, restricting your flooring options. SquareFoot is a one stop destination to experience floors without having to worry about mishaps while also experiencing a sophisticated product. They offer a large decking range including Ipe natural wood decking, Java Teak decking, composite decking and our technologically advanced co-extrusion decking which offers elegant, resilient, low maintenance products with a stunning appearance and classic charm of natural wood.

SquareFoot co-extrusion deck is the ultimate in durability and one of the toughest co-extruded composite decking ranges available. Its resilient protective cap made of advanced polymer resists scratches, fade, mould, and mildew, and is exceptionally low-maintenance, with only the most basic of cleaning required for optimal longevity. Co-extrusion deck offers decay and weather resistance with top protection from biodegradation, insects, and harsh weather. Its streaked colour variation provides a natural look that embodies the essence of timber. Enjoy the stain and slip resistance of this environmentally friendly alternative to timber, which is holistically sustainable from its manufacturing to its use of raw materials.

The elegance and inimitable warmth of natural wood is combined with the convenience and durability guaranteed by their exclusive technology. SquareFoot outdoor flooring is made up of a combination of bamboo fibre, high-density polyethylene and chemical additives, making them recyclable and eco-friendly. The product is available in two varieties viz tile deck and long deck; in a wide range of sizes and patterns, which have been designed to meet all your needs. SquareFoot outdoor floorings are designed ergonomically to create a non-slippery surface with a good grip for wet areas like pool sides, gardens and parks and can also be installed as a composite deck flooring at a beach.

Mr. Gaurav Saraf, Jt Managing Director, SquareFoot says, “We assure you that our flooring is the most versatile and will suit every project. By combining modern technology and design, you can achieve an ethnic and realistic look. Our Co-extrusion deck floors have been specially seasoned and treated to ensure long-term use in all outdoor areas.”

SquareFoot gives you an all-in-one, easy-to-install, versatile product which is needed to maintain feasibility, convenience and style. It can also be installed over existing surfaces. The designed tiles can be removed and stored in winter. The deck floor tiles are low maintenance and can be used without damaging rental properties.

SquareFoot meets all your design requirements while keeping up with the volatility of your dynamic tastes to help you achieve the flooring that you seek.

The outdoor flooring range is displayed at SquareFoot showrooms in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Patna, Pune and Surat.