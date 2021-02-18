Squaremeal foods introduces squaremeal box – a wholesome meal in a box…

Mumbai: Get ready for a wholesome, preservative-free & affordable meal-in-a-box from the house of Mirchi & Mime! Squaremeal Foods popularly known for its flagship brands Mirchi & Mime and Madeira & Mime, is all set to embark on a new journey with its first-ever cloud kitchen and the launch of ‘Squaremeal BOX’. The specially curated box offers you a perfect meal that you can relish at your home or your work desk. You can opt for a sumptuous Indian meal or relish the Desi Chakhna. Alternatively go for Italian, Mexican or Chinese cuisine depending upon your craving. Priced at Rs.199 onward one can place the order with Zomato or Swiggy or Call 7868919191 and the box will be delivered to your doorstep. As an introductory offer, one can order the box at a Flat 50% discount until 15 March 2021.

The box is sheer bliss for every foodie and it promises the quality of the restaurant. Keeping the safety and hygiene standards intact with uncompromising quality, the expert chefs cook up an ideal meal at the cloud kitchen. Presently the box can be delivered in the radius of 7 kms of Vikhroli. The curators of this new avatar of food are the founders of Mirchi & Mime and Madeira & Mime, popular restaurants, that employs speech and hearing impaired individuals.

“Convenience and hygiene have become the priorities of consumers. Keeping these factors in mind we have conceptualized the Squaremeal BOX that one can order anytime. We want to offer customized meal in a box that gives you the experience of the restaurant, that’s what makes our product unique”, said Mr. Raja Sekhar Reddy, Founder & Director of Squaremeal Foods.

Whether you are WFO or WFH or bored cooking daily or you want to host a party at home or you need to grab a bite quickly before you head out, Squaremeal BOX is the perfect bet. Place your order today!

About Squaremeal Foods:

Squaremeal Foods, was founded by Shishir Gorle and Raja Sekhar Reddy, two first generation entrepreneurs in 2014, with a vision to provide employment to 500 hearing and speech-impaired individuals and provide them with a sustainable and respectable livelihood.

They launched Mirchi & Mime, a trendy dining restaurant serving Modern-Indian cuisine, first of its kind in India, served exclusively by speech & hearing-impaired service staff. The restaurant offers seasonal and selects classical dishes from regions across India with contemporary expression presented by a highly experienced kitchen team. Good food served quietly.

Staff with speech and hearing impairment; who joined the company are provided opportunities as servers, bartenders, cashiers. An eight-week classroom training program in association with Dr Reddy’s Foundation and supported by NASEOH and Rochiram T Thadani High School for the Hearing Handicapped targets their self-development and skill development and this was followed by on-the-job training of 4 weeks. Several of staff from the last three years have been promoted to supervisory levels and likely to be promoted managerial levels as well. The entire core team including chefs and managers were taught basic sign language by a certified tutor.

Madeira & Mime, the next venture, which was opened in 2016, is a friendly neighborhood Bar & Café, with your favorite drinks and continental finger food served exclusively by speech & hearing-impaired service staff. Here you can spend time reading, playing, drinking and meeting friends or just a casual meal with family. An ideal place to unwind with your office colleagues or just friends enjoying curated music by an in – house DJ every evening. Our third restaurant, Madeira and Mime, is opening soon on 21st Feb 2021 in Thane.