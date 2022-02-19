Sri Vinayaka Jewelery and Silk Sarees new branch opened

Bangalore, February 19: Sri Vinayaka Jewelry and Silk Sarees, which has gained confidence and trust of the people of Bengaluru east for many years, has now opened its new showroom in Ramamurthy Nagar, T C Palya Main Road (Aneppa Cricle).

The new branch of Sri Vinayaka Jewelery & Silk Sarees, synonym for the Jewelry and Silk Sarees under one roof was inaugurated in a glittering event attended by several well know stars and celebrities.

Crazy Star Ravichandran, actresses Anushree, Sindhu Lokanath, Ranjani Raghavan, Minister Bhyrati Basavaraja and Sri Sri Sri Shiva Subhashya Tirtha Maha Swamiji, Vishwa Brahma Maha Sasthan Math, were present at the opening of the new branch. The owners R Chidambar, MLA Purnima Srinivas, BMTC chairman Kote Nandeesha Reddy and others were present.

Gold, silver and diamond jewelry are available at reasonable prices and as the inaugural offer flat 9.9% waste only on any type of gold jewellery and 25% discount on MRP of any sarees. This Inaugural offer valid 9 days from 14th February 2022.

“With the support and encouragement of each and every customer, we have able to reach this height through our finest design and jewelery collection. The precious collection of sarees has also been appreciated by the customers. With this new branch we hope to continue to cater the needs of the people,” said R Chidambar, owner of Sri Vinayaka Jewelery and Silk Sarees.