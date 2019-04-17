SRM Group of Institutions SRMJEEE (B.Tech), SRMJEEH (UG/PG) 2019 started on 15thApril 2019!!!

SRM Joint Entrance Examination for Engineering – SRMJEEE (B.Tech), SRM Joint Entrance Examination for Health Sciences(SRMJEEH) for UG and PG, will be held between 15th April to 25th April 2019. The All India Rank obtained in SRMJEEE (B.Tech) will be the basis for admission to all the four campuses of SRM Institute of Science & Technology (SRMIST), and also to SRM University HARYANA, Sonepat, and SRM University AP, Amaravati.

Around 1,40,000 candidates from across all the 29 states and 7 union territories of India, and from Dubai, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman have applied for SRMJEE 2019. SRMJEE will be held at 128 test cities in India and Middle East. The top 5 states – ANDHRA PRADESH (21002), TAMIL NADU (18663), UTTAR PRADESH (13215), TELANGANA (12636), and MAHARASHTRA (10120) – contributed to 55.26 % of total applications. The results of SRMJEEE (B.Tech) will be released on 27th April 2019.

Based on the All India Rank in SRMJEE, candidates will be called for the counselling scheduled from 3rd May 2019 to 10th May 2019 (except 6th May due to elections in some states). In order to relieve candidates from the hassles of travelling long distances and spending lots of money, the on-campus counselling will be held concurrently at the six campuses – Kattankulathur, Ramapuram, Vadapalani, Ghaziabad, Sonepat and Amaravati. Any candidate who is called for counselling can travel to any campus of his / her choice on the scheduled counselling date, can choose any university (SRMIST, SRM-Haryana, SRM-AP), any campus and any branch / specialisation, depending on the counselling schedule, SRMJEEE rank order and availability of seats.

Candidates securing top 100 SRMJEEE rank will be eligible for Founders’ scholarship with full waiver of tuition fee, hostel and mess fee. Scholarships are also available under various categories like sports, socio-economic, differently-abled persons, low-income states, and SRM Arts & Culture.

Further details about counseling and other information are available at: www.srmuniv.ac.in