SRM Hospital chosen for human trails of COVID-19 vaccine

Kattankulathur: SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SRM MCHRC), Kattankulathur has been selected by Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) as a clinical trial site of the country’s first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine (BBV152 COVID Vaccine).

SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre is one among the 12 institutions in India to have been chosen by ICMR for undertaking human clinical trials of India’s first indigenous vaccine developed by ICMR- National Institute of Virology, Pune, ICMR has partnered with Bharat Biotech International Limited, Hyderabad.

SRM MCHRC is also the only medical institution to be selected from Tamil Nadu for this purpose. Dr. Satyajith Mohapatra, Associate Professor from the Department of Pharmacology, SRM Medical College Hospital, and Research Centre has been chosen as the Principal Investigator for this clinical trial at SRM MCHRC.

This is the first indigenous vaccine being developed by India and is one of the top priority projects which is being monitored at the topmost level of the Government. The Indian Government has envisaged launching the vaccine for public health use the latest by 15th August 2020 after completion of all clinical trials. This comes at a time when the entire world is reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic and there is a dire urgency to launch the vaccine.

Praising Dr. Satyajith Mohapatra for his role in this, President of SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Dr. P. Sathyanarayanan said, “This is great news for us. I appreciate Dr. Satyajit Mohapatra and his team for making our institution a part of this prestigious project. We will provide him with all the necessary support to perform this exercise towards saving mankind. My best wishes to him and the entire team for the successful completion of this project.”

SRM MCHRC serves a population of over 3,00,000 in and around Kattankulathur. SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SRM MCHRC) offers a plethora of opportunities to climb the career ladder as well as to change this world to better healthier providing sophisticated treatment.