Srujan Karampuri inaugurated 12th edition of Two Day Electric Vehicles Expo kicked off at Hitex

Hyderabad, December 19, 2021: A two-day Electric Vehicles Expo began at Hitex, Madhapur. Organized by Altius Auto Solutions. It will conclude Sunday evening.

The Electric Vehicle Expo until now organized 11 expos in Delhi and different parts of India. It is being organized first in Hyderabad because of proactive government, industry policy, incentives, government support, and encouragement. Next year also they plan to organize in Hyderabad in December for 3days shared by Rajeev Arora and Anuj Sharma, the people behind the show.

The expo was inaugurated by Mr. Sujai Karampuri, Director Electronics, MD T-Fiber, CEO T-Works.

Mr. Prasad, GM, and Mr. Ramakrishna, Project Director, both from Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation(TSREDC)also graced the inaugural function.

Speaking on the occasion addressing the gathering Mr. Sujai Karampuri announced that the Government of Telangana is setting up a 200-acre Electrical Vehicle Park at Sitarampur in Shahbad Mandal, Ranga Reddy District. The land is already identified and the allotments will be made in 2/3 months’ time. This is being done to make Telangana state, a destination of Electric Vehicle manufacturing. This park is aimed at MSMEs(Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises).

He also shared that the Department is all set to inaugurate Energy Storage Park soon at Divitipally in Mahbubnagar. This will promote lithium-ion cell and battery manufacturing, solar cell and module assembly and other new and renewable energy-related manufacturing, he said.

Mr. Sujai invited industry leaders to make Hyderabad their manufacturing base for EVs.

He also shared to the gathering that the government is offering incentives to those who buy electric vehicles such as—two-wheelers, Auto Ricksha, Private Cars, Cabs, Buses, and Tractors. They will get a 100% Road Tax exemption.

Electric Vehicles are the future of our transportation. It is our dream to see Telangana as a 100% Electric Vehicle state.

Mr. Prasad, GM of TSREDC described the expo as the need of the hour. Electric Vehicle is a priority sector for our government. Our Chief Minister and Ministers use Electric Vehicles. The state of Telangana before its formation had 34 megawatts manufacturing capacity of solar energy. Today 3900 megawatts capacity is commissioned.

Ramakrishna Project Director of Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation said Telangana tops in India interns of EV Charging stations. So far more than 9000 EV vehicles are registered.

Anuj Sharma, one of the organizers and Director Soni E Vehicles said seeing so many vehicles on road is a dream come true since the first EV vehicles were showcased in India during the Common Wealth Games.

EVEXPO is one of the largest expos on electrical vehicles in India. Altius Auto Solutions has already organized 11 EVEXPO’s in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Lucknow.

The objective of the expo is to build a pollution-free India.

Governor of Telangana Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan is also expected to visit the exhibition tomorrow.

Several Government bodies such as the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Govt of India; MSME and others are supporting the expo

The expo has 42stalls. Some of the stalls include Joule Point which has set up EV Charging Stations Network. It encourages people to set up their own EV Charing Station at their parking place. And it will connect the station to thousands of EV users.

Doodle, an electric cycle cum bike offering both utility, convenience, and adventure in just one vehicle. You can use it as a cycle, or motorbike, you can fold it and carry it in a car. It does need RTO registration. It is cool and sleek and youth will fall for it. It costs Rs 79,000/-.

Altius Technology, Soni E Vehicles exhibited some cool AV Vehicles. There were other exhibitors such as Franklin EV; Rosmetra, LionEnergy, EPick Bikes, EV ChargeMan, Yogo Bikes, Mayuri E Rikshaw; Olectra the pioneers of electric buses in India, and others.

The Show provides the opportunity and platform to electric vehicle manufacturers to showcase their latest products , technology and equipment, Smart and NextGen transport, electric passengers cars, scooter, motorcycle, cycles, buses, etc

The automotive future is electric. There are several reasons to believe that Electric Vehicles are the Future of Transportation. The power of EVs to offer sustainability to our environment is one of the key elements. Battery prices are continuously dropping, making EVs more economical than traditional vehicles.

About 5000 visitors are expected to visit the expo during the two days